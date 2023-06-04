I wanted to have a little fun for this column, so I decided to devote it to the sweetest dessert anyone could ask for — ice cream. It’s been my favorite for seven decades, even though these days true 100% ice cream isn’t the norm but an occasional treat.

The birthplace of ice cream isn’t certain, but food historians credit it to the Chinese and the flavored ices they enjoyed as far back as 3000 B.C.E. Marco Polo is believed to be the man responsible for bringing the idea to Italy, where the modern ice cream we enjoy today was born in the 17th century. Our own Thomas Jefferson was the first American to write down a recipe for ice cream, but the first published instructions appeared in The New Art of Cookery by Richard Briggs (Philadelphia, 1792). Jefferson’s recipe is undated, but likely was recorded during his time in France.

Ice cream is popular all over the world, not just here in America, and often it may resemble our favorite, but in some countries, it is quite different. For instance, if you’re ever in New Zealand and longing for a treat, ask for Hokey Pokey ice cream. Krista Canfield McNish, founder of FoodWaterShoes, an international food site, says that the blend can vary, depending on which shop you visit, but mostly it means plain vanilla ice cream mixed with generous heaps of honeycomb toffee. The delicious treat is popular throughout the North and South islands of New Zealand and available at grocery stores.

In Japan, you might want to try mochi ice cream. Available in nearly every city, it consists of small circular rounds of ice cream that resemble macaroons. The bite-size circles are wrapped in rice paste to keep it from melting and come in at 100 calories each (although www.mymochi.com says it’s more like 80 calories). Mochi is available in America if you want to try it, so check out the website for locations.

For those visiting Germany, the next time you visit a restaurant and it’s time for dessert, ask the waiter for “Spaghettini.” Although it looks like a plate of spaghetti, this popular dessert is prepared by pastry chefs using vanilla ice cream strands for noodles, strawberry puree for the marinara, and coconut flakes for parmesan cheese. Sounds delicious to me!

In Italy, any time is gelato time. As a timeless tradition dating back to the Italian Renaissance, gelato will remind you of traditional ice cream, but it’s lower in fat. You’ll find it to be a thicker consistency with richer flavors (but more sugar), infused with all sorts of sweet and savory spices and ingredients.

For those planning a visit to Turkey, the dessert of choice is called Dondurma. Made with salep, an orchid root found locally, ice cream in Turkey is super-stretchy (like mozzarella cheese) and very chewy (like gummies or taffy). And yet, it’s still cold. Made in a variety of flavors and served throughout the country, Turkey is the only place where you can nibble on this since orchid root is illegal to export.

As beautiful and picturesque as beaches in Thailand are, its weather is humid, sticky, and hot year-round. For those traveling on Bangkok’s busy streets, make a stop to try “I Tim Pad.” It looks like a veggie wrap because chefs don’t churn their ice cream, but instead they flash-freeze it to make a circular, thin shape that they scrape off and turn into tiny ice cream rolls. Tourists say they’re delicious and refreshing.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Americans consume an average of 23 gallons of ice cream each year. Classic vanilla is the most popular flavor in America, accounting for more than 26 percent of the country’s ice cream sales. However, a study released in July 2021 (just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 18) found that we are, as a nation, branching out to other favorite flavors, including rocky road, coffee, birthday cake, and green tea.

Now that I have everyone running to the freezer for a pint of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, I’ve got another way to end this column: Is the hot dog a sandwich? When doing research on ice cream, apparently this topic has been up for debate for many years. The USDA agrees with New York state (specifically the department of taxation and finance) that a hot dog is a sandwich. But Eric Mittenthal, the president of the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, a trade group that refers to itself as “the official voice of hot dogs and sausages,” likens calling a hot dog a sandwich to calling the Dalai Lama “just a guy.” The confusion around this food fact stems from a philosophical divide about the precise definition of the word sandwich.

Mittenthal said he’s been asked this question daily for the past five to six years and his answer is the same: “A hot dog is not a sandwich. If you go to a hot dog vendor and you say give me a sandwich, they’re going to look at you like you’re crazy. It’s just culturally not the same as a sandwich.”

Mittenthal has heard every counter argument possible, too. He regularly fields phone calls from fraternity houses trying to settle late-night feuds over the matter, high school debate teams practicing for tournaments, and students using the controversy as master’s thesis material.

In Mittenthal’s opinion, a hot dog is in a classification of its own. “In essence it boils down to a hot dog is its own unique item that exceeds the sandwich category. It breaks itself free of the sandwich category. People love to argue with us, but no, a hot dog is not a sandwich.”

I’d have to agree with Mittenthal. The last people I would want angry at me are the hot dog vendors in New York City.