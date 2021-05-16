The tedious toil of the book title

One of the most difficult tasks all authors grapple with is coming up with a catchy title for their work.

Once you have the idea planted in your head that you’re going to produce a Pulitzer prize creation, the title must entice the shopper along with an eye-catching cover. A dull title can work against you because the attention span of the warp speed customer is equivalent to the size of a flea, especially while scrolling titles via Google or Amazon for the Kindle.

Some successful authors figured this out and had the courage to come up with unusual titles for their books, and the results were bestselling books and a hefty profit. For instance, British writer Alex Bellos decided to combine writing about his adventures around the world with mathematics. Mathematics? Sounds a bit dry when you pair it with traveling, but Bellos’ book became a success and his title may have played a big part in enticing the public. He cleverly called it “Here’s Looking at You, Euclid,” a play on words using the quote “Here’s looking at you, kid” from “Casablanca,” one of the 50 best romantic movies of all time. That paused the public to think and read at least the dust jacket.