The tedious toil of the book title

One of the most difficult tasks all authors grapple with is coming up with a catchy title for their work.
Once you have the idea planted in your head that you’re going to produce a Pulitzer prize creation, the title must entice the shopper along with an eye-catching cover. A dull title can work against you because the attention span of the warp speed customer is equivalent to the size of a flea, especially while scrolling titles via Google or Amazon for the Kindle.
Some successful authors figured this out and had the courage to come up with unusual titles for their books, and the results were bestselling books and a hefty profit. For instance, British writer Alex Bellos decided to combine writing about his adventures around the world with mathematics. Mathematics? Sounds a bit dry when you pair it with traveling, but Bellos’ book became a success and his title may have played a big part in enticing the public. He cleverly called it “Here’s Looking at You, Euclid,” a play on words using the quote “Here’s looking at you, kid” from “Casablanca,” one of the 50 best romantic movies of all time. That paused the public to think and read at least the dust jacket.
Another clever title for a winning book comes from Tim Federle in the form of “Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist,” a play on the classic story “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee. The book focuses on how to make an appealing cocktail and uses puns of literary works to give it a kick. Its chapters include “A Rum of One’s Own,” “The Pitcher of Dorian Grey Goose,” and “The Last of the Mojitos.” Clever!
When writer Donovan Hohn heard the story of how thousands of bath toys wound up at sea, he knew he had to investigate. Hohn thought he’d have to talk to a couple of oceanographers to get the scoop, but the story unraveled and he found himself learning about Arctic researchers, shipping conglomerates and Chinese toy factories. “Moby-Duck: The True Story of 28,800 Bath Toys Lost at Sea & of the Beachcombers, Oceanographers, Environmentalists & Fools Including the Author Who Went in Search of Them” was born, a cool pun of the great work “Moby Dick.”
Author David Rosenfelt wrote, “Dachshund Through the Snow,” a mystery story about lawyer Andy Carpenter and his faithful companion. After learning about a murder mystery involving a child with a Christmas wish and a missing father, the hero decides to help out and bring a family back together in time for Christmas. The reviews were terrific and heartfelt. Who wouldn’t weaken after looking at the book cover’s cute little dachshund?
Ocean scientist and science writer Juli Berwald has always been drawn to oceans and specifically to jellyfish. Hey, to each his or her own! After she left her career of being an ocean scientist behind to raise a family, years later she decided to embark on a journey to study jellyfish that took her around the world. In studying the spineless creatures, she found her courage buried deep within herself and wrote the successful, “Spineless: The Science of Jellyfish and the Art of Growing a Backbone.”
In a series the “Los Angeles Times” calls “nothing short of masterful,” bestselling author Spencer Quinn writes about the mysteries of Chet the dog and his human PI Bernie Little. Together, they find themselves wrapped up in small-town secrets and no one to turn to but each other. Two of his most successful books include the clever titles, “Heart of Barkness” and “Of Mutts and Men.”
Author Tamar Myers wrote the mystery “No Use Dying Over Spilled Milk,” a story about Amish-Mennonite inn owner Magdalena Yoder, who attends the funeral of her lactose-intolerant second cousin and discovers that there may be a murder mystery. Okay, I get it and no one could debate that clever title.
Book title runners-up are “It’s Getting Scot in Here or Wild Wicked Highlanders” by Suzanne Enoch, “He Died with a Felafel in His Hand,” by John Birmingham, and “The Quiche of Death” by M.C. Beaton (a murder mystery, not a cookbook).
Author Mike Brown had no choice but to come up with a catchy title for his book, so he called it “How I Killed Pluto and Why It Had It Coming.” Mike was the astronomer who in 2005 made the discovery of a lifetime: a 10th planet, Eris, slightly bigger than Pluto. Instead of its resulting in one more planet being added to our solar system, Brown’s find riled the usually sedate world of astronomy and launched him into the public eye. The debate culminated in the demotion of Pluto from real planet to the newly coined category of “dwarf” planet.
Suddenly Brown was receiving hate mail from schoolchildren and being bombarded by TV reporters — all because of the discovery he had spent years searching for and a lifetime dreaming about. Filled with both humor and drama, his book is an engaging first-person account of the most tumultuous year in modern astronomy — which he inadvertently caused.
His book was a huge success and, according to the Wall Street Journal book review, “What astronomer wouldn’t want ‘discovered 10th planet’ on his resume?”
