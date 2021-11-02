‘The Thanksgiving Play’ debuts on Friday

HICKORY — Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in Larissa FastHorse’s wickedly funny satire, “The Thanksgiving Play,” as a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists scrambles to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.

The play opens Friday in the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre. Tickets and performance times are available online at hickorytheatre.org.

The cast for this four-person comedy features a mix of new and familiar faces. Allison Finch is Logan, a local drama teacher who is directing the play. Hunter Curtis plays Caden, a teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School System with dramatic aspirations but no clue how things work onstage. Autumn Dagenhardt is Alicia, that actress whose every script note ends with her being allocated more lines. Taylor Edwards plays Jaxton, that guy everyone loves, but whose logical “PC” thinking takes weird turns.

Curtis is a newcomer to the area and to HCT after relocating to Lenoir from South Carolina last summer. His most recent theatre credits include “The Rocky Horror Show” with Old Colony Players, “9 to 5” at the Green Room Community Theatre and the outdoor drama “From This Day Forward” with Old Colony Players.