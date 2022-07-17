The thing about birthdays - Burke County Notebook

Birthdays are the great equalizer because everybody grows older. That includes my husband, who married me on his birthday so he could start counting our anniversaries instead of his age.

America recently turned 246 years old as we commemorated another Independence Day, and a few days later, I celebrated another trip around the sun. While I’m obviously nowhere near the age of our country, I am getting on up there, and that made me think about the whole notion of birthdays and some of my birthdays-gone-by.

First, I wondered when birthdays became an event to celebrate in America.

According to a Nov. 2, 2021, article in “The Atlantic” titled, “The Strange Origins of American Birthday Celebrations,” birthdays were just another day until after the Industrial Revolution.

The article states that as clocks became available in American households in the mid- to late-1800s, people became more conscious of the passage of time than ever before. Time could now be precisely and uniformly measured, which led to an age-consciousness that expanded as schools began to separate children by date of birth. This timing reportedly coincided with the start of America’s tradition of celebrating birthdays.

Soon to follow were traditions borrowed from other countries. The birthday cake celebrated wealthy and well-known citizens of ancient Rome, and candles originated several hundred years ago with German aristocracy. Gift giving seems to be an outgrowth of modern Western consumerism and was soon followed by specialized cards and modern birthday parties.

Armed with that knowledge, I next turned my thoughts to my most memorable birthday.

My parents had planned a surprise party for my seventh birthday at the home of my maternal grandmother, whom I called Grandma. To get me out of the way while decorations were set up and guests arrived, my father took me to my paternal grandparents’ home for a couple of hours. I was always excited to go to Mama and Papa Dula’s house because it was smack-dab in the middle of a whole community of my cousins.

My mother let me wear my best outfit to celebrate my birthday. I loved my dress because I got it for my older cousin’s wedding. It was a beautiful, fluted skirt and blouse set in the style of the mid-1960s.

The set had a white background and pretty red hibiscus blooms with black centers. I wore an itchy crinoline petticoat underneath to make the skirt stand out properly and completed the outfit with white lace anklets and black patent leather shoes. My hair, which was usually styled in ponytails, hung freshly straightened on my shoulders with a silk ribbon headband that matched the blossoms on my dress. I felt special dressed in my finest for my birthday.

My dad walked me into the kitchen of my paternal grandparents’ house, where his mom was working at the kitchen sink. Mama Dula was never a hugger, but I reached up and grabbed her to embrace her waist. I caught a whiff of something that smelled absolutely awful, and I looked into the sink to see what in the world she was doing.

Mama Dula was cleaning “chit’lin’s,” more properly known as “chitterlings.” In other words, hog intestines. Cleaning them was an arduous task involving multiple saltwater and vinegar baths, stripping the membrane, and painstakingly removing all the intestinal waste.

A wonderful country woman who had raised a large family and taught all her daughters to be exceptional cooks, Mama Dula decided this was a good day to continue the tradition and teach me to clean chit’lins. Never mind that I was in my best outfit.

By the time I realized what was happening, my dad had gone to visit his sister next door and I had no defense. So, I helped Mama Dula clean chit’lins. In my best outfit.

Daddy returned after a while, ready to take me back to Grandma’s house for the party. He wasn’t at all bothered by the fact that I had been pulling poop out of a pig’s gut, and apparently, I didn’t smell much worse for it. In retrospect I probably hadn’t really done much cleaning, anyway. We headed to my birthday party.

I don’t recall much about the party, but I vividly remember cleaning those chit’lins with my grandmother. In my best outfit. And while I enjoyed the taste of the savory southern delicacy before that day, I haven’t eaten them since.

Ironically, the recollection of an event that was pretty unpleasant when it happened is now one of my fondest memories. When I think of Mama Dula, I see us standing at her kitchen sink, looking out the window and cleaning chit’lins on my birthday. It’s a memory that never fails to make me smile, and I wish I could hug her waist again.

As a kid, I looked forward to birthdays every year. Now that I’m older I don’t have quite the same level of anticipation. But even when there’s no party, no cake and no candles — which are a potential fire hazard at my age — I have an ever-increasing appreciation and gratitude for every subsequent trip around the sun.