The ties that bind - Burke County Notebook

Last week’s Burke County Notebook introduced a large local African American family, the descendants of Annie McDowell Ervin.

The Ervin family gathers regularly for family reunions, the most recent of which was the weekend of Aug. 13. After meeting with Annie’s granddaughters, Carol Largent and Bev Feimster, and her great-grand-daughter Beth Davidson, I knew her story was too big for a single article.

Mary Annie McDowell Ervin (1883-1974) never talked about her past, but several of her descendants did their genealogical homework and discovered the backstory that better unveiled the woman they called “Grandmaw Annie” or “MaMee.”

The daughter of a Scots-Irishman named William “Bill” Burton McDowell and a Black woman named Caroline McDowell Fleming, the family reports that Annie was educated at The Waters Academy in Adako, a boarding school for Black students. She moved to Morganton when she married a sharecropper named William “Will” Ervin (1868-1961) who lived near Johns River.

Will moved Annie into town, and they purchased the home where they would both live out the rest of their lives. That home is around 100 years old and is still owned by a family member.

According to Bev, Will’s ancestors were owned by the local Erwin family during slavery, so his last name was originally Erwin. One story says that the spelling of the name was changed from Erwin to Ervin because of a recording error by the Clerk of Court. The record was never corrected, and the family adopted the name variation to distinguish themselves from their enslaved past.

Beth barely remembers Grandmaw Annie. She grew up hearing stories of Grandpaw Will’s side of the family, and said, “I feel more complete in understanding our heritage now that we know more about Grandmaw Annie’s side.”

Carol and Bev remember both Annie and Will. Carol and her mother lived in their home, and she remembers Will in a wheelchair.

“He was always in the living room,” Carol said.

She and her cousins liked to lean on his legs as he sat in the wheelchair. Annie would fuss at them to get off their grandfather, but Carol believed he enjoyed interacting with them.

Annie and Will had 10 children who lived to adulthood, and their house was a sanctuary not only for Carol’s mom, but for many of her siblings and their spouses and children as well. Bev’s family lived there for a time, and her mother, Helen, helped Annie take care of the house and her in-laws’ children while the adults worked outside the home.

Helen shared a special memory of her father-in-law with Bev. One morning in the early 1960s, Will said, “Annie, where’s my coffee?” Annie fixed his coffee and took it to him. The two youngest grandchildren were around his wheelchair as usual. As the youngest one beamed a big wide grin at him, Will reached out and shook hands with his two youngest grandsons. Helen was deeply moved as that handshake connected family members who were born nearly 100 years apart.

Annie and Will’s home place was one of 10 sites the family toured on a Ridgeline Trolley ride during the reunion. At each of the sites where the trolley stopped, riders heard stories about the people who lived there and what life was like when the family all lived close by.

Carol remembers that in Annie’s later years, she enjoyed sitting on her porch wearing her matador hat. She died in 1974 at 96 years of age.

As noted in last week’s article, a reunion tour of the historic Charles McDowell Jr. house was particularly meaningful. Bev and Beth agreed when Carol said, “I feel like the time spent at the McDowell House really connected our family. I had never really been that absorbed by our family history, but this has left a lot of us wanting to know more.”

The family is now spread across the United States, so they stay connected between reunions through a Facebook group that Bev started in 2012. They share history and updates, and relatives see photographs of their ancestors and communicate with each other.

About 40 years ago, there were some 460 documented descendants of Annie and Will, so it’s about time for a recount. With the increase in both the number of descendants and the physical distance between family members, there is an increasing emphasis on connectedness.

With full agreement from Beth and Bev, Carol said, “With most of our older generation gone, now is our turn to keep the family ties.”