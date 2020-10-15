The times that transform us - Burke County Notebook

Not quite five weeks ago, people across America reflected on Sept. 11, 2001 and the moment when they learned that the Twin Towers had fallen. Many remember not only where they were, but who they were with and what they were doing at that tragic moment.

On that day, I was greeting and chatting with students as they filed into a Carr Hall classroom at Western Piedmont Community College. Just before class began, a student came in with a sketchy report that New York had experienced a terrorist attack. We all hoped for contradictory news, praying that what the student heard was a hoax.

It wasn’t.

I don’t remember much about that day except canceling an eagerly anticipated meeting with a student club that I advised. We were all in a collective state of shock. Our sense of safety and what was “normal” had been rocked, and we simply could not proceed as if it was a regular day. This event marked a profound social and cultural shift in America, and it caused me to reflect deeply on what it meant to be American.

This was one of a handful of historical events that have transformed my understanding of the world. I can still remember the very first time I experienced a shift of that magnitude.