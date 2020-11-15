The times, they are a changin’ - Burke County Notebook

My father used to say that one thing was inevitable in life: change.
As a child in the decade of the 1960s, I was unsure of the meaning of that. Other than changes that occurred due to growing up, I paid little attention to the world outside of my own. But some events made it into my small town life: the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, the space race, the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War.
Though some changes are beneficial, others are fearful or heartbreaking.
2020 has wrought changes that most of us could never have imagined: social distancing instead of hugs, wearing masks, Zoom meetings and slathering our hands with sanitizer. Many Americans react negatively to restrictions and guidelines concerning COVID-19. They protest by simply not following the basics.
The difference between the quarantined homes of today because of COVID-19 compared to those quarantined 60 years ago due to measles, scarlet fever, or whooping cough is that homes today are not posted with warning signs. Houses in the past had posters on the front of them that read “Warning, contagious disease.” Today, people self-quarantine rather than be forced to do so by local health departments.
Bob Dylan wrote the following lyrics for a ballad during the turbulent times of the mid-1960s. He sings of social injustice in his husky, raspy voice. His timely lyrics have influenced views of our society. He wrote the song with a purpose and he wanted it to be an anthem of change:
“And there's no tellin' who
That it's namin'
For the loser now
Will be later to win
For the times they are a-changin'
Come senators, congressmen
Don't block up the hall (Referring to Alabama’s Gov. George Wallace attempt to stop racial integration.)
Throughout the land
And don't criticize
"What you can't understand
Your sons and your daughters
Are beyond your command"
Protests from the 1960s era reached almost mythic proportions. Between the feminist, civil rights, environmental and anti–war movements, changes were made nationwide. By the end of the 1960s, definite cultural and social reforms were transformed by the mostly peaceful protests. The only local protest I participated in was a sit-in against the age that our boys were being drafted into the military, but were denied the right to vote. I joined a group of Morganton High School students and did just that -- sat in a circle on the floor most of one Saturday night. I think it may have been at the Collett Street Recreation Center. Our efforts, along with thousands around the country, were rewarded. The 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was certified into law in July 1971 that lowered the voting age to 18.
America's youth care. In the fall of 1969, the Oak Hill High FHA had a float in the Morganton Christmas parade. We wore red, white and blue, waved flags and sang a song: “Which way, America? Which way, America? Which way to go? This is my country and I want to know which way America is going to go. There is many a path to follow and many a hill to climb. I'm gonna pick the straightest one and walk it to the end of time.” It was repeated and sang as a three part round. The weather was cold, but our spirits were warmed by camaraderie that day.
The Baby Boomers (born 1946-64) and Gen X (1965-80) spoke out and reacted to many causes. The civil rights movement of the 1960s accomplished much of what it set out to do. The millennials (born 1981-96) carry the cause of racial injustice on their shoulders today, as does the Gen Z (1997-2014).
The protests of today are different in many ways, yet similar in their enthusiasm. One difference in the protests of today is that some of them turn to violence as opposing factions create friction that accelerates to destruction and injury.
James Patterson in his book, “Grand Expectations,” wrote: “The rise of organized movements among previously marginalized groups was indeed contagious in these years.”
Sixty years ago, there were hippies that wore bell bottom pants, protested against wars, political movements, injustice and other causes. Today, the bell bottoms are back in style, as is the mini skirt. Most modern day hippies are educated and politically informed and protest many of the same movements.
Change is inevitable, and everyone will not agree on either the way it occurs or the consequences of it.
So, from the Boston Tea Party’s protest against “taxation without representation” and women’s suffrage to climate change and the environmental causes today, it seems that most have merit as well as opposition. We cannot agree on everything, so we should try to agree to disagree. It seems that though change is a part of our daily lives, if we stop and think about it, a lot of things haven't changed as much as we thought. Life gives and takes away, and we move on, accepting the changes it gives.
Debra Leigh Cloer is a lifelong resident of the Oak Hill community and has lived through many changes. She is a member of the Morganton Writer’s group and has five almost grown grandchildren.
