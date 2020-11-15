The times, they are a changin’ - Burke County Notebook

Protests from the 1960s era reached almost mythic proportions. Between the feminist, civil rights, environmental and anti–war movements, changes were made nationwide. By the end of the 1960s, definite cultural and social reforms were transformed by the mostly peaceful protests. The only local protest I participated in was a sit-in against the age that our boys were being drafted into the military, but were denied the right to vote. I joined a group of Morganton High School students and did just that -- sat in a circle on the floor most of one Saturday night. I think it may have been at the Collett Street Recreation Center. Our efforts, along with thousands around the country, were rewarded. The 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was certified into law in July 1971 that lowered the voting age to 18.