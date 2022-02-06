The unsung heroes of the Battle of Cowpens

Daniel Morgan’s victory over Col. Banastre Tarleton at the Revolutionary War Battle of Cowpens on Jan. 17, 1781, was one of the most brilliantly planned and executed military engagements in American history. Morgan used the strengths and limitations of his men and their placement on a field of his choice to his advantage. Knowing the battlefield tactics of his opponent enabled him to set the trap.

Ever the strategist, Morgan (the city of Morganton’s namesake) had been maneuvering his men to draw Tarleton away from a larger British force under Gen. Cornwallis, forcing Tarleton to pass through countryside already stripped of much-needed provisions by Morgan’s men. On Jan. 15, 1781, Tarleton feigned setting up a night camp on the Pacolet River before moving downstream and crossing, thus putting him dangerously close to Morgan’s men. When Morgan was made aware of Tarleton’s proximity the following morning, he interrupted breakfast and immediately ordered his men to be on the move, positioning militia under the command of Burke County’s Joseph McDowell, a soldier Morgan trusted, to cover the retreat.