The unsung heroes of the Battle of Cowpens

Daniel Morgan’s victory over Col. Banastre Tarleton at the Revolutionary War Battle of Cowpens on Jan. 17, 1781, was one of the most brilliantly planned and executed military engagements in American history. Morgan used the strengths and limitations of his men and their placement on a field of his choice to his advantage. Knowing the battlefield tactics of his opponent enabled him to set the trap.
Ever the strategist, Morgan (the city of Morganton’s namesake) had been maneuvering his men to draw Tarleton away from a larger British force under Gen. Cornwallis, forcing Tarleton to pass through countryside already stripped of much-needed provisions by Morgan’s men. On Jan. 15, 1781, Tarleton feigned setting up a night camp on the Pacolet River before moving downstream and crossing, thus putting him dangerously close to Morgan’s men. When Morgan was made aware of Tarleton’s proximity the following morning, he interrupted breakfast and immediately ordered his men to be on the move, positioning militia under the command of Burke County’s Joseph McDowell, a soldier Morgan trusted, to cover the retreat.
Prior to the Kings Mountain campaign, Maj. Joseph McDowell had served under the command of his brother, Col. Charles McDowell. More than a decade younger than his brother Charles, Joseph had shown himself to be, in the words of Overmountain Man Benjamin Sharp, a “brave and efficient officer.”
The previous September, Joseph McDowell had fearlessly rallied his men while facing a counterattack from Patrick Ferguson’s Loyalists at Cane Creek near the Burke-Rutherford County line. A month later, in the same vicinity, a council of officers in pursuit of Ferguson decided to appoint Virginian William Campbell to lead the combined forces. Charles McDowell, who was passed over for command, then agreed to ride to Hillsboro and meet with Southern Commander Nathaniel Greene to request the appointment of Daniel Morgan to lead the forces operating in the foothills. Joseph McDowell replaced his older brother to lead the Burke militia.
On the way to Hillsboro, at today’s Cherry Mountain in Rutherford County, Charles McDowell came upon a camp of Thomas Sumter’s men, led by William Hill and Edward Lacey, who were having a command dispute with Col. James Williams. As a result of McDowell’s chance encounter, these soldiers caught up with the force pursuing Ferguson in time to join the fight at Kings Mountain.
The men serving under Joseph McDowell from the counties of Burke and Rutherford were volunteers armed with long rifles, a valued possession on the frontier. Rifles were more accurate at a greater distance than muskets, but took more time to reload, and, unlike muskets, couldn’t mount a bayonet. While advancing at Kings Mountain, facing a bayonet charge, McDowell’s men had to retreat while reloading before returning fire, a skill that would prove valuable at Cowpens.
Several days after the battle, arriving at Quaker Meadows after a hard march through a downpour and crossing a rising Catawba River, Joseph McDowell gained further respect of the men when he offered his fence rails for firewood to warm the wet, shivering soldiers.
At Cowpens, Daniel Morgan selected McDowell’s riflemen to advance to deliver the first volley with skirmishers from South Carolina and Georgia. When Tarleton then sent his mounted dragoons to attack and drive back the skirmish line in an attempt to learn the placement of Morgan’s men, they were turned back by McDowell’s riflemen and Maj. John Cunningham’s Georgians. Tarleton then deployed infantry which met heavy fire from McDowell and his men as they withdrew to the militia line as instructed, giving Tarleton the impression they were retreating toward Broad River. Waiting, just over the hill, were seasoned Continental Line soldiers from Maryland and Delaware.
It was during the retreat that McDowell’s foot soldiers made a heroic stand against mounted dragoons hacking away with swords and cutlasses, stalling the British charge just long enough to give William Washington’s cavalry time to respond and cover Morgan’s right flank. According to historian Lawrence Babits, in his masterful study of the battle, “McDowell’s flanking skirmishers caused a crucial delay” that was “critical to American success.”
In the last stage of the battle, McDowell’s men emerged from Maple Swamp to cut off any chance of retreat as Tarleton’s forward force, besieged and surrounded, were forced to surrender, and the heretofore vaunted and feared commander Tarleton made his escape.
In a period of just over three months, 24-year-old Joseph McDowell had led his Burke County citizen militia in two engagements that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War in the south and helped set in motion a chain of events that would ultimately lead to American independence.
Following the war, Joseph McDowell pursued a successful career in politics, eventually leading to his election as a representative in the United States Congress, where “Congress Joe,” a staunch Antifederalist, represented the interests of the backcountry farmers who had served under his command.
For further reading, see “A Devil of a Whipping: The Battle of Cowpens” by Lawrence Babits.