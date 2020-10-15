Theater company to present well-known story

Rehearsals for the play began eight weeks ago. Pruitt said the 29-member cast has followed strict COVID-19 precautions, including daily temperature checks and wearing masks during all rehearsals.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors over 60 and $10 for students, including college students.

“We are limited by state regulations to 100 in the audience in our 573-person capacity outdoor amphitheater, but we do not really want to go over 75 to ensure proper social distancing,” Pruitt said. “Therefore, advanced reservations are highly encouraged. Ticket sales at the door may be available, but are not guaranteed.”

Virus' role

Attendees will be expected to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“Visitors are required to wear masks as they check in and while going to the concession stand,” Pruitt said. “Once properly seated, patrons can choose to remove their masks to watch the show, but are encouraged to wear them anytime they are out of their seats and within 6 feet of other patrons.”

The actors have incorporated their masks into the performance.