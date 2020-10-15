Theater company to present well-known story

The Old Colony Players invite the community to experience a classic story this month.
The theater troupe will present a production of "The Crucible" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre at 401 Church St. NW in Valdese. Additional performances will take place Thursday, Oct. 22 through Saturday, Oct. 24 at the same time.
“’The Crucible’ is a timeless theatrical production, well loved by theater enthusiasts,” said Edyth Pruitt, general manager of the Old Colony Players. “It is part of the North Carolina High School Curricula for English.
"(It) is a retelling of the Salem witch trials in 1692. Not for the faint of heart, it tells the story of how quickly people can turn against one another in the name of ‘getting ahead’ and how suspicion can turn friends into enemies. The themes in ‘The Crucible’ are themes that resound throughout history and are as current today as they were when it was written: love, greed, jealousy, tolerance, truth and how to live in community.”
Kenneth Davis directs the production.
“Ken is no stranger to OCP, first appearing in our productions in 2009,” Pruitt said. “Ken serves on the board of Foothills Community Theatre in Marion and directed last year's production of ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’ at the Old Rock School. Ken has also served as the pyro-technician for ‘From This Day Forward’ for several years.”
Rehearsals for the play began eight weeks ago. Pruitt said the 29-member cast has followed strict COVID-19 precautions, including daily temperature checks and wearing masks during all rehearsals.
Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors over 60 and $10 for students, including college students.
“We are limited by state regulations to 100 in the audience in our 573-person capacity outdoor amphitheater, but we do not really want to go over 75 to ensure proper social distancing,” Pruitt said. “Therefore, advanced reservations are highly encouraged. Ticket sales at the door may be available, but are not guaranteed.”
Virus' role
Attendees will be expected to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
“Visitors are required to wear masks as they check in and while going to the concession stand,” Pruitt said. “Once properly seated, patrons can choose to remove their masks to watch the show, but are encouraged to wear them anytime they are out of their seats and within 6 feet of other patrons.”
The actors have incorporated their masks into the performance.
“The masks tell part of the story in this particular production,” Pruitt said. “You would think that the actors wearing masks distracts from the experience, but we have been told that the masks are not a hindrance, but a new way for the actors to explore telling the story. We do use individual body mics to enhance the sound, so that all actors are clearly understood.”
She encouraged people to come out and see the play.
“With so little theater able to be produced, we have an amazing cast of actors from as far away as Boone,” Pruitt said. “It is a real gift to have an outdoor space to perform live theater, and we are taking the opportunity very seriously. We do perform rain or star shine, so if the weather looks threatening, umbrellas are encouraged.
"Our seating area is flexible, so patrons are welcome to bring their own folding camp chairs to sit. We also have sanitized chairs available for anyone who does not want to bring their own chair.
"Concessions, including hot cider and hot chocolate, are all individually wrapped for safety, and there is plenty of hand sanitizer to keep people safe.
"We all crave community, and we are just so fortunate to have a space where people can safely gather to enjoy live theater during these times. We are grateful to the town of Valdese, Old Colony Players board of directors, the acting community and the community at large for your support of the arts.”
To reserve tickets, call 828-522-1150 or visit OldColonyPlayers.com.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.
