Theater group set to present timeless holiday classic

VALDESE -- Just in time for Christmas, The Old Colony Players in Valdese will present a holiday classic for seven showings beginning on Friday, Dec. 9.

"A Christmas Carol," based on the classic Dickens tale, will open Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Rock School. The story, which OCP General Manager Edyth Potter Pruitt said sticks very closely to the original novel, is one of supernatural visitors, terrifying visions and ultimately, finding the true meaning of Christmas.

“It is very true to the original,” said Potter Pruitt. “The script itself was public domain, so the director, Ken Davis, got together with Cameron Carroll and Rachel Wyatt and went back to the book and made it even closer to the book than most adaptations are.”

In the story, Ebenezer Scrooge, an aging lonely miser, is visited by three unwelcome spectral guests on the night before Christmas. By the time morning breaks, Scrooge awakes a changed man, full of the holiday spirit and newly discovered humanity that had been lost for decades. Potter Pruitt called the story’s message timeless.

“'A Christmas Carol' is one of those 'wherever there is pain, wherever there is sorrow, wherever there is hope' kind of stories,” she said. “In the midst of this, in giving of ourselves, we create hope.”

She added that although the story is nearly 200 years old, the message is also very applicable to the present time.

“These days, through COVID, people have really drawn into themselves,” she said. “This is a story about really opening yourself up to the spirit of Christmas and the world around you.”

Dennis Buff will star in the production as Ebenezer Scrooge, a role he has wanted to play since he started acting in 2007 at the age of 54.

“I always said, 'if I got to play the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, I could die a happy man,'” he said. “The reason is, I consider it a true story of redemption. It shows that no matter how despicable Scrooge was, there was still hope for him, which means there’s hope for you, there’s hope for me and there’s hope for everybody.”

More than a story of personal redemption, Buff also believes "A Christmas Carol" has a lot to say about the way we treat one another in society.

“If what happened to Scrooge would happen to our society today, this place would be a much, much better place to live in this country,” he said.

Buff believes in the story's message so strongly he has personally sent letters to 43 Burke County churches inviting them to bring Sunday School classes, holiday parties or other special groups to the production.

The Old Colony Players will present A Christmas Carol at the Old Rock School in Valdese. Show times will be Dec. 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 and 18 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students including college students. A group rate of $10 per ticket is available for purchases of 12 or more tickets. Children in kindergarten or younger are free.

The Old Rock School is located at 400 Main St. W in Valdese.