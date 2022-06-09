Theater troupe offers smaller, more intimate production

VALDESE — The Old Colony Players is producing a two-person show designed to give theatergoers a more intimate experience.

Scheduled for June 24, 25, 30 and July 2 at 6:30 p.m., OCP will present “Love Letters” in the Waldensian room of The Old Rock School. According to Edyth Potter Pruitt, general manager of the Players, the performance will take place in a dinner theater format, and only 50 tickets will be available for each show.

Potter Pruitt said “Love Letters” is the perfect show for this kind of more intimate, personal experience.

“It’s a timeless story for everybody,” she said. “It’s a story about what real love is, the kind of love that is friendship and also one of those loves that lasts your whole life long.”

Potter Pruitt said that from the script to the setting and performance, everything about the production is designed to create emotional connection.

“The spectacle of musicals is big and brash, but with the dinner theaters like this, it’s just a very intimate, sweet telling of what life from their perspective is like,” she said. “It’s a good time to be with good friends in a low-key setting.”

The play follows the story of Andrew and Melissa through their lifelong correspondence with one another. Beginning with birthday party “thank you” notes and summer camp letters as children, the two continue to exchange letters through the years, even though their lives take very different paths.

Despite the show’s romantic name, the evening will also be perfect for singles and groups of friends.

“It’s a story for everyone,” Potter Pruitt said. “It’s a really sweet story. It’s a two-person show, but it’s very engaging. It’s funny and it’s heart-warming. It’s everything a show should be.”

“Love Letters” stars two well-known local actors, Peter Bost and Mary Colby. Potter Pruitt said Bost is a well-known local actor who has performed the show several times in the past, and Colby has performed in numerous shows throughout the area.

“Being a two-person show, they just have a real good connection together,” she said. “They’re both well-known, more in Lenoir than around here, but they’re both just fabulous actors.”

The dinner theater performances will be catered by Old World Baking Company, and reservations must be made by the Monday prior to the performance. In addition to the dinner theater performances, the Players will also offer two matinee performances on June 26 and July 3 at 3 p.m. Dinner will not be served during the Sunday matinees, but concessions will be available.

Tickets for the evening dinner theater performances are $35 each or $60 for couples. Potter Pruitt said couples’ tickets are available to any two individuals; they do not have to be married. Tickets for Sunday matinees are $16.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.oldcolonyplayers.com. The Old Rock School is at 400 Main St. W. in Valdese.

