Therapy dolls help memory loss patients

Grace Ridge staff held a “baby shower” to introduce the first doll to the patients.

“Currently, the activity staff carries the dolls around during the day and ask residents who enjoy the doll if they would like to hold it,” Elliott said. “Activity staff also offer the residents opportunities to bathe the baby or change the clothes. The dolls help with fine motor skills as they provide care to the baby. Cognitively, it helps keep them task-oriented, and the physical touch is soothing. The experience always brings a smile to their face.”

She said the dolls are presented to the patients twice a week or “as needed when an individual is having a bad day.”

Jayvilin Davis, activity coordinator at Grace Ridge, shared how interacting with the dolls is impacting the residents.

“I think it has brought them back to a special time in the past when they cared for their own children,” Davis said. “It brings back their parental instincts and gives them a purpose.”

Elliott praised the program.