Therapy dolls help memory loss patients

The Grace Ridge Retirement Community is putting a grant to good use by providing a tool to help soothe memory loss patients.
The senior living community used a “Ginny Gives” grant through the Dementia Society of America to purchase three therapy baby dolls and various related accessories, according to Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for Grace Ridge.
“Research has found that cuddling soft, lifelike baby dolls can help calm and soothe agitated seniors who have Alzheimer’s or dementia,” she said. “The dolls give patients something positive to focus on and provide a non-drug solution to ease dementia symptoms.”
Ginny Gives grants are used to enhance the quality of life for those living with dementia through music, art, dance/movement and touch/sensory stimulation, Wilson said. The Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation helps to manage grants for these types of projects.
Charity Elliott, a social worker at Grace Ridge, applied for the grant.
“Children’s dolls have been used over the years to help soothe Alzheimer’s/dementia patients,” Elliott said. “We wanted to invest and find dolls that were more lifelike and provide residents with a meaningful experience. In May 2019, we received our first therapeutic baby doll. Since then, we have been able to purchase two additional therapeutic baby dolls with accessories, including a baby bath, crib, clothing and music box.”
Grace Ridge staff held a “baby shower” to introduce the first doll to the patients.
“Currently, the activity staff carries the dolls around during the day and ask residents who enjoy the doll if they would like to hold it,” Elliott said. “Activity staff also offer the residents opportunities to bathe the baby or change the clothes. The dolls help with fine motor skills as they provide care to the baby. Cognitively, it helps keep them task-oriented, and the physical touch is soothing. The experience always brings a smile to their face.”
She said the dolls are presented to the patients twice a week or “as needed when an individual is having a bad day.”
Jayvilin Davis, activity coordinator at Grace Ridge, shared how interacting with the dolls is impacting the residents.
“I think it has brought them back to a special time in the past when they cared for their own children,” Davis said. “It brings back their parental instincts and gives them a purpose.”
Elliott praised the program.
“This project has been such a blessing to so many, and the smiles it brings are priceless, especially during our COVID visitation restrictions,” Elliott said. “Lindsey Self and Jayvilin Davis, our activity coordinators for Memory Care and Skilled Nursing, have been great in promoting the activity with residents and making it successful.”
She said those caring for an Alzheimer’s/dementia patient at home may want to try this therapeutic technique with them.
“I do believe that with careful consideration to the individual’s background, the doll is a great therapeutic tool that can enhance the quality of a day,” Elliott said.
To learn more about the Dementia Society of America or its Ginny Gives grants, visit dementiasociety.org/ginnygives.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.