There’s still time to plant vegetables

Now is the time to plan and plant vegetables for a bountiful fall harvest. Planting now extends the harvest season for greater yield without expanding the garden.

Start by looking for vacant spaces in the vegetable garden. Fill areas that were not planted this spring or replant rows of quick maturing vegetables like lettuce, spinach, radishes, and beets that have already been harvested. Expand your search to other vacant spaces in flowerbeds, mixed borders, and containers.

Select vegetables that will have sufficient time to reach maturity before your growing season ends. Simply count the number of days from planting to the date of the average first fall frost in your area. Those in frost-free areas can plant longer season crops that benefit from maturing during the cooler months of fall.

Second plantings can be started from seeds or plants, if available. Check the back of the seed packet or plant tag to find out how many days each plant variety needs to grow and produce. Add a few weeks to allow time for harvesting. As long as there is enough time for the seeds to sprout, grow and produce before the end of your growing season, they can be added to the garden.