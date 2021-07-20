Third annual Morganton Festival Pageant returns after hiatus

New queens will be crowned at the Miss Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant as it returns for its third year after a yearlong delay due to COVID-19.
The pageant will take place at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Community House, 120 N. King St., Morganton.
Michelle Gregory, director of the event, is excited for the return of the pageant and that the young women are able to compete this year.
“This will be our third year, and our ages go from 7 years to 23,” Gregory said. “We break it into three or four groups. There’s a Little Miss, which is ages 7-9. There’s Junior Miss, which is ages 10-12. Then there’s Teen Miss, which is ages, 13-16, and then there’s Miss, which is ages 17-23, with the stipulation that if you’re 17, you have to be a rising senior in high school. … We do give a scholarship to our Miss category winner. It’s a $500 scholarship to our Miss winner, and a $250 scholarship to our teen winner.
“We’re trying to empower our young ladies in our community but also to help them, you know go off and participate in higher education after school.”
The four groups will participate in multiple categories, including an interview with the judges panel, evening gown and Sunday best for the younger groups, casual wear, talent and an onstage question. The groups also are required to discuss the service projects they want to participate in if they are chosen as the winner of their age group.
“One of the things about the Miss Morganton organization is they all participate in some kind of community service,” Gregory said. “Whatever they decide to do as their community outreach, they talk about what they want to participate in. … In their interviews, they talk about their platforms.
“So they do an interview, and then they have a casual wear where they kind of just model their own personal style. … It’s your own personal style; we want everybody to feel included, and we do not judge anybody based on what they’re wearing, but who they are and how they present themselves. … They have an onstage question that the judges pick from their interview. … They also have to compete in talent, … and then from there, they are crowned.
There are five queens that will be crowned at the pageant. The four age divisions will award their individual queens, but the pageant also awards a crown to the ambassador queen. The pageant requires each contestant to accumulate sponsorships or ads to help aid scholarships for the pageant. The girl who raises the most scholarships is awarded the ambassador queen award, Gregory said.
Gregory wants all the participants to feel beautiful and empowered during the process of the pageant. Her goal by having the pageant is to allow them to showcase their skills, beauty and feel empowered while having the chance to receive funds for their education.
“I think it’s important to really it’s just to help empower young ladies,” Gregory said. “I think so many times that, really, I think the girls just don’t know how to express themselves, and this really teaches them how to get out and speak in public. … One of the things it did when I did this as a young adult, it taught me how to stand, it taught me how to walk and really how to talk in front of a large crowd. That was not something that was taught to me. That’s really one of the things that I focus on with these young ladies, and really for a 7-year-old to get up and talk in front of a group of strangers and kind of relate their passion and their platform, it’s hard to do.
“We really want them to get out and have a passion and help people, and that’s what we want them to do. We’re trying to empower young ladies in our community and to give back.”
The deadline to apply for the pageant is Aug. 1. Any girl in North Carolina can compete as long as she falls into the age groups of the pageant. Those competing do not have to be from Burke County.
The event is open to the public, and tickets are $5 at the door.
For information on the pageant, visit Morganton Festival Pageant on Facebook.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.