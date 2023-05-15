After a brief hiatus while the Burke Arts Council moved buildings, the third Thursday art crawls are back in Morganton — this year with a few tricks up their sleeves.

Set for Thursday from 5-8 p.m., the first art crawl of the year is set to feature live musical performances, some larger than life dandelions and butterflies fluttering around and plenty of hands-on activities, according to information from Morganton’s Main Street office.

Attendees can stop by the CoMMA Ampitheater for live music from 6-9 p.m. from Bobby Snakes, Tyrannosaurus Yes and Tone Wulf. Caricature artist Etchman will be on CoMMA’s back porch for caricature sketches.

At Dragonfly Apothecary & Artisan Market, 120 N. Sterling St., The Paper Flower Market will have a pop-up showcase and Wild at HeART Design Co. will have a printmaking project. Light refreshments will be served here.

Hamilton Williams Gallery & Studio, 403 E. Union St., will host gallery artist Diane Mann, who works with cold wax and oil and acrylic painting. Chris Clifton, a guitar stylist who has worked with James Taylor and Mac McAnally, will also be at the gallery.

Merrill Mischief, 105 E. Union St., will serve fresh fudge bites and appetizers, including Sugar Bob’s Smoked Maple Syrup & Sirachas. Store owners Sarah and Craig Merrill will have their original artwork and wood pieces on display and available for purchase. They also will have limited edition, hand-painted Christmas ornaments available for pre-order. The ornaments feature paintings of Morganton landmarks.

At Oak Hill Iron Works, 107 S. King St., live edge slabs will be on display to see all they can be used for creatively.

Paradise Glass, 123 W. Union St., will be celebrating its grand re-opening. Owner Amy Brooks will be guiding visitors through cutting glass.

Take a trip back to the past with paper doll making at Thornwell Books, 202 S. Sterling St. Complementary lemonade also will be served.

Nelson said collaborations like the one set for Thursday night are things business owners expressed an interest in during surveys at the end of the year.

“I’m excited to be collaborating with the Burke Arts Council to provide an event that the businesses said they wanted and desired, as well as we know that visitors and our residents of Morganton and the surrounding areas love these events too,” Nelson said. “It makes me happy to have that back in our event wheelhouse for 2023.”

Kasey Goodfellow, community events coordinator for the Main Street office, said she was proud of the event.

“I’m elated, I think, that we have been able to collaborate and create an event that Abby and I would have been excited to attend even if we had not been a part of it,” Goodfellow said. “Everything that’s going on is fun and exciting and different, and truly family friendly.”