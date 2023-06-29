The TGIF Summer Concert Series will continue on Friday, June 30, with Thomas Anthony and the Live House Band.

The concert is held on the Historic Burke County Courthouse Square, 102 E. Union St., at 7 p.m. Food trucks and beer and wine tent opens at 6 p.m.

Thomas Anthony is a multi-instrumentalist/singer-songwriter originally from Birmingham, Alabama, who now resides in Charlotte. His love for music began at the age of 8 while listening to his mother play and sing for their church. Some of Thomas’s biggest influences were Brain McKnight, Stevie Wonder, Boyz II Men and Stevie Ray Vaughn.

Thomas joined up with the Live House Band back in 2017 and they have been an unstoppable force ever since, performing at various events the largest being the Salisbury Cheerwine Festival in front of an audience of 50,000 people where they opened up for the band Smash Mouth.

Thomas Anthony and The Live House Band specialize in high energy performances so kids and adults alike are sure to have a great time.