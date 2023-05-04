BOONE — Andrew (Drew) Thomas, chief ambulatory officer and vice president of the medical group at UNC Health Blue Ridge, has been appointed to the Appalachian State University Beaver College of Health Sciences Advisory Board.

“Your commitment to the BCHS, along with the depth of your experiences and skills, will greatly enhance our ability to meet the needs of our students and programs,” said Marie T. Huff, Beaver College of Health Sciences dean.

Thomas was appointed for a three-year term and will be inducted in October.

“I’m proud to be of service to App State,” Thomas said. “I enjoyed my years there and I’m glad I can give back especially in helping the health sciences college.”

The BCHS Advisory Board was formed in 2010 by Founding Dean Fred Whitt as an extension of the college. Members are responsible for lending their time and expertise to the college, as well as engaging with other external partners.

An advisory board member will:

Actively participate in board meetings and college-wide events;

Understand, promote, and be an advocate of the mission and priorities of the Beaver College of Health Sciences;

Be an advocate of philanthropy in both word and action;

Be willing and able to set an example of giving through his/her own annual gift to the College;

Inspire or influence others to give to the Beaver College of Health Sciences through involvement in civic, professional, or personal associations; and,

Share informed perspectives about the policies, plans, and goals of the College with the Dean and the Advisory Board.

Thomas joined UNC Health Blue Ridge in 2012. In addition to being an American College of Healthcare Executives fellow, Thomas earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2006 from ASU and a master’s degree in Business Administration with a healthcare management concentration from Ohio University.

Thomas has a diverse background in the medical field; serving as an EMT from 2003 until 2014. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve’s Medical Service Corp and worked as a financial services officer in the banking industry before transitioning into an administrative role in the healthcare field.

Thomas currently serves as a volunteer firefighter with West End Fire Department. He is also an active member of the Catawba Valley Freemason Lodge 217, the Rotary Club of Morganton and serves on the finance committee of East Valdese Baptist Church.

Drew and his wife, Holly, have a son and two daughters.