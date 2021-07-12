Thornwell Books serving good reads, roasts downtown

A bustle of activity occupied Thornwell Books on its first full day of business, belying the fact it was early afternoon on a rainy Thursday workday.
A steady flow of customers seeking good reads and roasts invaded downtown Morganton’s newest book store and coffee shop — co-owned and managed by Jean VanNoppen and her daughter, Ellen VanNoppen and located at 202 S. Sterling St. — which had held its grand opening the day before.
Jean said it has been an education learning how to start up a bookstore and accumulate a good selection, which it is doing with the help of the Ingram Content Co.
“I’m a reader, but I haven’t read every book in here,” Jean said. “And there are certain categories that I don’t read. (Ingram) gives you suggestions based on the demographics of your area. They asked us all about the population of Morganton and about the area. They gave a suggested selection, then we went back and tweaked it. We got rid of books that we absolutely did not want to sell and added books that we did want to have on the list.”
Jean said the store has a wide variety of coffees, along with tea. The business hopes to gain beer and wine licenses to offer those beverages, as well, which could help accommodate more evening hours for groups and book clubs to use the space, and for other programming like speakers and musicians. Baked goods are being sold from the Ugly Duckling Bakery, owned and operated by Jean’s brother, Alexander Collett.
“He actually trained briefly in Paris for baking,” Jean said of her sibling. “He moved back to Los Angeles about three years ago and actually is moving to Asheville.”
Jean said she thinks the combination of bookstore and coffee shop can be a good combination for Morganton and for the business to be successful.
“We were looking around for a place for a bookstore around five years ago,” Jean said. “This building was for sale, and I’m a longtime resident of Morganton, as is my husband, (Allen). We got excited about doing something for Morganton because lots of things are happening in Morganton. It’s been a great place to live, a great place to grow up and a great place to bring up my children. So, we bought the building and started work on it.”
Jean also noted she believes that Thornwell — which gets its identity from Jean’s middle name, passed down through many generations of women in her family — can be a good complement to fellow downtown bookstore Adventure Bound Books, owned by Angela Shores, which carries children’s books while Thornwell does not. Jean also said she will be recommending customers visit Adventure Bound if they are looking for selections Thornwell does not carry.
“I think ours is a little different in that we kind of wanted to have a meeting place,” Jean said while sitting on one of the business’ couches in front of the large storefront window. “Somewhere people can sit and drink coffee and talk. Not just for books, but something a little bit extra.”
The space is large enough that Jean says she won’t have to worry about outgrowing it — at least for a while. But she will keep open the idea of possible expansion for Ellen as the business grows.
The Thornwell building itself is historic, dating back more than a century, but for a completely different type of business. It opened as the Burke Garage Co., the county’s first Ford dealership, in 1919. It became the Giles Motors Ford dealership in 1966 and later morphed into Cole’s Automotive, which occupied the space until moving across town in 2019.
The historic building has six upstairs apartments and an additional business space for VanNoppen Marketing, Allen’s business that also employs daughters Nancy and Jean.
Suffice it to say the interior of the building no longer looks like an oil-change spot.
“It was a lot of work,” Jean said. “We tried to do it through historic credits. In order to do that, you have to be very careful not to change things. It has to be approved through the state, then it has to be approved through the federal government. We don’t actually know if we got the credits yet. It’s a process.
“But this was a motor company. It was one of the oldest Ford dealerships in western North Carolina. Upstairs during Prohibition, they used to drive up the back and go in and soup up cars for the moonshiners to outrun the revenuers. It has some interesting history. It’s pretty much a clean slate. But the architectural structure of the building is beautiful. It was a fun project.”
The store is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays. For more information about Thornwell Books, visit thornwellbooks.com, call 828-434-1122, email hello@thornwellbooks.com or check out the business’ Facebook and Instagram pages.
