Thornwell Books serving good reads, roasts downtown

The space is large enough that Jean says she won’t have to worry about outgrowing it — at least for a while. But she will keep open the idea of possible expansion for Ellen as the business grows.

The Thornwell building itself is historic, dating back more than a century, but for a completely different type of business. It opened as the Burke Garage Co., the county’s first Ford dealership, in 1919. It became the Giles Motors Ford dealership in 1966 and later morphed into Cole’s Automotive, which occupied the space until moving across town in 2019.

The historic building has six upstairs apartments and an additional business space for VanNoppen Marketing, Allen’s business that also employs daughters Nancy and Jean.

Suffice it to say the interior of the building no longer looks like an oil-change spot.

“It was a lot of work,” Jean said. “We tried to do it through historic credits. In order to do that, you have to be very careful not to change things. It has to be approved through the state, then it has to be approved through the federal government. We don’t actually know if we got the credits yet. It’s a process.