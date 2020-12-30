Three more die in Burke from COVID-19 complications

The Burke County Health Department reported three more COVID-19-related deaths in the county on Wednesday.
Two of the people who died were in their 80s and one was in their 100s, marking deaths Nos. 80, 81 and 82 in Burke County from causes related to the pandemic. The health department reported that two of the people were not hospitalized while one was in the hospital when they died, and all three died from coronavirus complications.
“Our hearts are heavy to report this sad news for so many. We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod said in a statement. “The health of our residents is a top priority of public health and its partners.
“We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the three Ws to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, et cetera to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
In addition to the deaths, the health department also reported a county COVID-19 case total on Wednesday of 6,106, marking an increase of 197 cases from what the department reported on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s reported total from the health department of 5,909 cases was well behind the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ reported Burke County total of 6,069 cases.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for the Burke County Health Department, said Wednesday that the discrepancy was because of a backlog of cases between all of the COVID-19 reporting systems. She said that the numbers will catch up, but it may take a couple of weeks because of how many tests are being completed.
NCDHHS’ Wednesday total for Burke was 6,182 cases, according to the state online dashboard.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, on Wednesday showed 5,909 total cases, 950 active cases, 23 current hospitalizations and 4,880 recoveries.
Statewide, 8,551 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing N.C.’s total to 532,830. A total of 3,339 people were hospitalized and a total of 6,729 deaths were reported, an increase of 155. The daily percent positive rate of tests in N.C. on Wednesday was 14.8%.
Also on Wednesday, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper held a press conference to share updates on the virus.
“During the Christmas holiday, we saw the highest number of people in the hospital and record high percent positives,” Cooper said. “Keeping people from getting sick and having to check into hospitals is an urgent priority. Right now, I’m asking every North Carolinian to double down on our prevention efforts by protecting each other, wearing a mask and being responsible, following the protocols and making good decisions.
“The latest recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force offer stark warnings for those over 65 years old or with an underlying health condition. The task force cautions that these people should not enter any indoor space where people aren’t wearing masks, and recommends having groceries and medicines delivered to avoid exposure. That’s a lot. The recommendations stress that gatherings of people not wearing masks, public or private, simply are not safe. That’s how prevalent this virus is right now.”
Cooper said North Carolinians must take the recommendations from the White House and all safety precautions seriously because the state’s fatality numbers show COVID-19 truly is a matter of life or death. He also had some news to share about financial assistance he said will help people have more security to follow those protocols.
“As this pandemic continues to take lives and livelihoods, many people are struggling to make ends meet,” Cooper said. “Financial challenges are difficult at any time, but especially during the holidays. In an effort to ease that burden, I’ve signed an executive order to extend the state’s eviction moratorium through Jan. 31. Too many families are living on the edge, trying to do the right thing but left with impossible choices.
“This order will help them stay in their homes, which is essential to slowing the spread of the virus. Earlier this year, my administration created the HOPE Program to help both renters struggling to make ends meet and landlords who depend on income. This program provides payments directly to landlords and utility companies. Over 21,000 renters so far have been notified that they’re going to receive help amounting to $37.4 million. The overwhelming need for this assistance versus the money we had meant the program had to stop taking applications. But fortunately, help from Washington is finally on the way, and we look forward to opening it back up.”
Cooper said that over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation that provides funding for vaccine distribution, schools, direct payments to individuals, help for small businesses and hospitals. Cooper said the package includes a “badly needed” extension of federal unemployment assistance and direct payments to families who qualify. It also includes funding specifically for rental assistance and Cooper expects N.C. to receive about $700 million for that purpose.
“When North Carolina receives these resources, I plan to work with the General Assembly to help disperse them quickly and effectively,” Cooper said. “As we move ahead with getting support to those who need it, we must not lose sight of our primary goal: preventing the spread of COVID-19 so we can save lives and revitalize our economy. We have to protect ourselves and each other every day, every week and every month.
“The vaccines offer hope, but this hope will take time to fulfill. We continue to distribute the vaccines as quickly across the state as we get them. We remain in the first phase, 1A, vaccinating frontline health care workers and staff, residents of our nursing home programs and long-term care settings. Our hospitals and local health departments are working hard to get vaccines to people, but there’s a lot we have to do, including following the state’s rules on order of priority.”
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, shared more details about upcoming phases of vaccination.
The next phase, 1B, will include three groups. Group 1 will be those 75 years old and older. Group 2 will include health care and frontline essential workers 50 years old and older. And Group 3 will be health care workers and frontline essential workers of any age.
Phase 2 will have four groups. Group 1 will be those 65 to 74 years old. Group 2 will include those 16 to 64 years old with a high-risk medical condition. Group 3 will be anyone in close group living settings not yet vaccinated, including those who are incarcerated. And Group 4 will be essential workers not yet vaccinated.
Phase 3 will include college and university students, as well as high school students 16 years old or older. Cohen said the vaccine is not yet approved for children, and they won’t be vaccinated until that approval is gained.
And Phase 4, which Cohen expects to occur sometime “well into the spring,” will include everyone else who wants to be vaccinated.
The Burke County Health Department will not be doing any COVID-19 testing through Jan. 3 due to holiday closings. Testing will resume on Monday, Jan. 4. The department will continue to receive reports from other labs, provide media briefings and complete contact tracing throughout the holiday period.
Those who need to get tested for COVID-19 should call ahead to testing sites to make sure they are open and able to take COVID-19 tests due to holiday office, pharmacy and lab closures. A full list of testing sites can be found at bit.ly/3mPEtbK. Even if someone tests negative for COVID-19, they still should wear a mask, stay away from others, avoid crowds and monitor themselves for symptoms.
As the New Year’s holiday nears, health officials continue to warn against gatherings with people outside of the immediate household. If gatherings do happen, they should be small, and adhere to gathering requirements of no more than 10 people indoors or 50 people outdoors with 6 feet of distance between each other. People also should get tested one to three days before traveling.
People are advised to keep in mind that face coverings are mandatory any time they are gathering indoors with people who do not live with you, per order from Gov. Roy Cooper. The modified stay-at-home order also requires people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Businesses, personal care businesses and most retail stores must close by 10 p.m., and all onsite alcohol consumption sales have to end by 9 p.m.
For more information on gathering and traveling during the holidays, visit bit.ly/34qg1ap.
For local questions about COVID-19, call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends, or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
