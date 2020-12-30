Three more die in Burke from COVID-19 complications

“The latest recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force offer stark warnings for those over 65 years old or with an underlying health condition. The task force cautions that these people should not enter any indoor space where people aren’t wearing masks, and recommends having groceries and medicines delivered to avoid exposure. That’s a lot. The recommendations stress that gatherings of people not wearing masks, public or private, simply are not safe. That’s how prevalent this virus is right now.”

Cooper said North Carolinians must take the recommendations from the White House and all safety precautions seriously because the state’s fatality numbers show COVID-19 truly is a matter of life or death. He also had some news to share about financial assistance he said will help people have more security to follow those protocols.

“As this pandemic continues to take lives and livelihoods, many people are struggling to make ends meet,” Cooper said. “Financial challenges are difficult at any time, but especially during the holidays. In an effort to ease that burden, I’ve signed an executive order to extend the state’s eviction moratorium through Jan. 31. Too many families are living on the edge, trying to do the right thing but left with impossible choices.