Thrift store looking for new home

VALDESE — Due to an upcoming rent increase in September, the Valdese-based Thrifts and Gifts thrift store that supports the Amorem hospice agency is searching for a new location.

“Amorem is a nonprofit organization, and the increased cost of rent is outside of our budget,” said April Moore, vice president of business services for Amorem. “We hope to find a new home for our thrift store before September.”

Amorem, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, is the premier local nonprofit hospice and palliative organization to serve the area. Sales from Thrifts & Gifts support Amorem’s mission.

“The thrift store is a valuable asset to Amorem,” Moore said. “Money raised from its sales helps support the delivery of excellent patient care to our patients, regardless of their ability to pay.”

Moore said the ideal location would be a building that has high visibility, 4,000 to 6,000 square feet with a loading dock and store front windows.

While Thrifts & Gifts has been successful in its current Valdese location, Moore said Amorem is open to other areas within Burke County.

“We are turning to the community for help,” she said. “If anyone knows of a great location for our store, and has a heart for hospice, please give us a call.”

Moore can be reached at 828-754-0101 or amoore@Amoremsupport.org.

For more information on Amorem, visit www.Amoremsupport.org.