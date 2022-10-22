Thrift store staying put for now

VALDESE -- After a rent increase last month threatened to close Amorem’s thrift store, Thrifts and Gifts, the hospice agency recently announced that the store will remain at its current location on Main Street in Valdese for another year.

“The thrift store is a valuable asset to Amorem,” said April Moore, vice president of business services. “Money raised from its sales help to support the delivery of excellent patient care, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.”

Amorem, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, is the premier local nonprofit hospice and palliative organization to serve the area. Sales from Thrifts & Gifts support the hospice agency’s mission to provide quality, thoughtful, loving care to patients and support to their families, as well as offering education and grief support to communities served.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to remain in our Valdese location for one more year,” Moore said. “We love being a part of the community and appreciate the support.”

Amorem is still seeking a new location for Thrifts & Gifts. Moore said the ideal location would be a building that has high visibility, 4,000 to 6,000 square feet with a loading dock and store front windows. While Thrifts & Gifts has been successful in its current Valdese location, Moore said Amorem is open to other areas within Burke County.

If anyone knows of a great location and has a heart for hospice, contact Moore at amoore@amoremsupport.org.

For more information on Amorem, visit www.amoremsupport.org.