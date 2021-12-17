Thrift store supports hospice agency

NEWTON - It is the season of giving, and those who shop at The Hospice Resale Shop and find gifts for friends and loved ones also support the hospice agency Carolina Caring while doing so.

Proceeds from thrift store, located at 51 14th Ave. NE in Hickory, further the mission of Carolina Caring by providing support for patients who need financial assistance for hospice care. The organization’s programs include Cardinal Kids, which provides services to children who face life-threatening illness, and Pet Peace of Mind, which helps hospice patients meet the needs of their beloved pets.

“Thrifting is a great way to find unique pieces that you won't see anywhere else,” said Michelle Shuler, communications manager for Carolina Caring. “It's always worth the search for that one-of-a kind treasure. Vintage items often have a deeper meaning and connection than any gift card or fresh out of the factory gift you can give. If you are shopping for someone who enjoys decorating their home with atomic mid-century pieces, you can easily find a reproduction, but by shopping second hand, you just might encounter a true vintage piece that your loved one will treasure.”