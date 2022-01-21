Thrive Church celebrates 10th anniversary

According to Kidd, when they first started renting the old JJ’s building, the church had $486 in the bank and a $2,000 per month rent payment.

“So, we said, ‘OK, we’ve got one month, we’ve got until the 15th of February. Where are we going to go after that?’” Kidd recounted. “We had our first big day, we had people come out and they gave and we had enough money that first week to pay the rent for February.”

Kidd said some of the money that kept them afloat in those early months came from unlikely sources.

“There was an old beer tap machine that the former tenants had left,” Kidd recalled. “I called the owner and told him there were several things left behind in the building and he told us that whatever we find is ours.”

According to Kidd, they sold the beer tap for $1,200 as well as a pizza oven, some old beer steins and several neon signs which paid for their third month in the building.

Kidd led the church in a bi-vocational capacity for the first eight and a half years before finally becoming a full-time pastor in July 2020. He characterizes those early years as taxing and difficult.