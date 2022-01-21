Thrive Church celebrates 10th anniversary

A Morganton Church is making plans to celebrate an important milestone in February. Thrive Church’s 10th anniversary celebration will take place on Sunday, Feb. 6 during the 11 a.m. worship service. Every person in attendance will receive a voucher for a free Chic-fil-A sandwich and be entered into a drawing for one of several door prizes. The service will feature music from Thrive Church’s worship band, a time of reflection on the church’s history and outlining of future plans and a sermon on the importance of faith in the life of a church.
“We have no reason to still be here right now,” Rev. Paul Kidd, Pastor of Thrive Church said. “But God has blessed us. I believe it’s a faith measure that we took to do what we’ve done, and it’s going to take faith to get to the next level.”
Thrive Church held its first services in the old JJ’s Movies building in January 2012 with 18 people. Since then, church attendance has increased steadily. In 2020, after outgrowing its temporary space, Thrive relocated to a new 8,100-square-foot building on Pete Brittain Road, which currently draws between 150 and 180 worshippers every Sunday.
“We knew it would be a long road,” Kidd said. “I didn’t move here with another church backing us, I’m not splitting another church to make sure we have people, we never did any of that. We never even advertised. We opened to doors and said, ‘come,’ and God has blessed us to the point we’re at now.”
According to Kidd, when they first started renting the old JJ’s building, the church had $486 in the bank and a $2,000 per month rent payment.
“So, we said, ‘OK, we’ve got one month, we’ve got until the 15th of February. Where are we going to go after that?’” Kidd recounted. “We had our first big day, we had people come out and they gave and we had enough money that first week to pay the rent for February.”
Kidd said some of the money that kept them afloat in those early months came from unlikely sources.
“There was an old beer tap machine that the former tenants had left,” Kidd recalled. “I called the owner and told him there were several things left behind in the building and he told us that whatever we find is ours.”
According to Kidd, they sold the beer tap for $1,200 as well as a pizza oven, some old beer steins and several neon signs which paid for their third month in the building.
Kidd led the church in a bi-vocational capacity for the first eight and a half years before finally becoming a full-time pastor in July 2020. He characterizes those early years as taxing and difficult.
“For two years, I was working 60-70 hours a week second shift in Charlotte,” he said. “Six days a week, I was getting home at two or three ‘o’ clock in the morning and call time for the worship team — I played the piano — was eight o’clock in the morning ... I don’t know how I did it, but the days of struggle really make you appreciate the days of blessing.”
The child of a traveling evangelist, Kidd grew up in Mississippi before relocating to Morganton in 2004, three years after graduating high school.
“My best friend lived up here and I came up to visit and fell in love with the area, so I bought a house,” he said.
In 2007, Kidd moved back to his home state to attend Mississippi State University. During that time, he served as a youth minister in a large church. Despite his ministry experience, Kidd casts himself as a reluctant minister and church planter.
“I never wanted to be in full-time ministry,” he said. “I wanted to make money. My personal goal was I wanted to be flown somewhere by my company. I figured if a company flies me somewhere, that must mean something.”
That all changed one evening when Kidd said he felt the call into ministry while driving home from a service at a small church in a nearby town.
“It was almost audible,” Kidd said. “I knew instantly, I can’t explain it, but here’s the thing that was so amazing. From that day forward my heart has been for ministry when it wasn’t before that. I can’t change my heart.”
Some of his early experiences in youth ministry still fuel his passion for leading a different kind of church where everyone can feel like they belong.
“When I was in youth ministry in Mississippi, the pastor, from the pulpit in front of everybody called out three teenage girls who did not go to church anywhere,” Kidd explained. “They walked in in pants, and he said, ‘we dress like women around here,’ and pointed them out in front of 150 people.”
This moment stuck with Kidd, becoming a key motivation for starting Thrive Church several years later in Morganton.
“I think people have lost what I would call the art of nuance,” he said. “For whatever reason people can no longer look as something and say, ‘yeah, I see that a little differently.’ We fight about everything.”
“The whole point of Christianity and the kingdom of God is the kingdom is not for us to be replicas of each other,” he added. “We’re all different; we’re all distinct and that’s OK. Let’s gather around those fundamentals that we all do hold dear.”
Kidd said this approach to ministry requires patience and understanding to put into practice.
“To me, success is to take something where it is and improve it a little bit,” he said. “My goal has always been to see people have success with Jesus. Sin happens, I’m not saying it has to, but it did all through the Scriptures. Do we just throw people away ... I’m not going to discount anything God is doing in someone’s life.”
Thrive Church’s 10th anniversary celebration will occur on Sunday Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. Thrive Church is located at 231 Pete Brittain Road in Morganton.
