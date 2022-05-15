Throw it in the sinkhole - Burke County Notebook

Two years ago, the earth collapsed underneath a defunct car wash at the corner of North Green Street and Sanford Drive in Morganton. I think of it as the “post office sinkhole,” though the postal worker I bought a roll of stamps from recently said the U.S. Postal Service doesn’t own this land on the corner of their property. He seemed to think the city would fix it.

Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy clarified that although the USPS does not own the car wash, they do own and are responsible for the drainage system underneath.

Sandy said, “The problem stems from a private drainage system put in years ago by the developers of the property, originally for a Winn-Dixie is my understanding, and is not the city’s responsibility.”

She added, “What we don’t know is if the property known as the car wash has any responsibility for the drainage system. The drainage was there prior to the car wash being built.”

She said the North Carolina Department of Transportation is keeping an eye on the situation to make sure the adjacent roads are safe.

“NCDOT has assured us that the area on the opposite side of the road (Sanford Drive) where earth is falling away is not due to the sinkhole,” she said. “It’s just the bank sluffing off.”

She said the regional office of the USPS in Greensboro said in November 2021 it would take care of the problem, but hasn’t yet.

Meanwhile, the rest of us carefully drive around the gaping hole every time we visit the post office. Maybe we can help things along? I recently asked some folks what they’d like to throw in the sinkhole to close it up.

One of my Valdese friends, Marilyn Blair, suggested rocks and concrete. Practical, but surely, we can think of something more colorful than that.

My husband and I are clutter bugs, and if we cleaned out our attic and a few closets, that might take care of the whole shebang. The opening is awfully big, though.

Sandra West, longtime volunteer at the History Museum of Burke County, suggested tossing in all our used masks. That should go a long way toward filling it up.

Debbie Mace, director of elections in Burke County, said, “Our last four election law books. There are changes already made before the ink dries on each one.”

Maybe after the primary election on May 17, we can throw in most of the political signs and mailings, too. I noticed that our U.S. Congressional representative has staked a campaign sign a few yards from the hole. Maybe he noticed it and will help us?

Several folks mentioned partisan political items they didn’t want to be quoted on. Fred Schuszler of Morganton told me he could think of a lot of things to say, but “it would get us both thrown in the sinkhole.”

He later emailed some thoughtful answers. “I would dump the horrible Supreme Court’s ‘Citizens United’ ruling into the sinkhole. Unless we can stop the bribery masquerading as political financing, our democracy will never be ‘of the people, for the people.’”

Schuszler worries our democracy may tumble into a “historical sinkhole” without public financing of elections.

On a lighter note, Morganton’s Thornwell Books co-owner Jean VanNoppen, confessed she’d like to see all Steely Dan music thrown in the hole. “I run and hide every time I hear their songs come on the radio.”

Dana Ervin of Morganton mentioned “clothes from the ‘80s, all those big shoulder pads.” Falling in with the tongue-in-cheek theme of this article, Ervin added, “All your enemies, the people you want to murder.” Knowing her as a gentle person who wouldn’t hurt a flea, I’m sure she was joking!

Victoria Rector, barista at Thornwell Books, said she’d throw in the Confederate flags flying beside Interstate 40 in our county.

Angela Shores, owner of Adventure Bound Books in Morganton, said, “I say we toss that Confederate statue in there and cover it with other stuff.” She wasn’t the only person who suggested the Confederate statue on the public courthouse square.

A reliable source has told me the sinkhole is now a tourist attraction. Several folks who follow sinkholes around the country have visited it.

Sandy added that the city is closely watching the cavity, because a nearby sewer line may be impacted. “The city checks the earth movement around the sewer line weekly, and is placing a gravel barrier to prevent it being exposed. The sewage is on its way to be treated. The line is pressurized and energized. If it collapsed, it would be a literal #@%&storm.”

May the force be with us.

Gwen Veazey is a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group and is very aware that joking about the sinkhole is only funny until someone gets hurt or worse.

