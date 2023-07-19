Throwback Collaboration Band is the next band set to perform at the TGIF Summer Concert Series on Friday.

The concert will take place at the historic Burke County courthouse square, 102 E. Union St. at 7 p.m. Food and beer and wine tent will open at 6 p.m.

Throwback Collaboration Band has been performing together since 2016. The group shares a passion for smooth jazz and R&B. Several members of TBC have played with national recording artists. While they appreciate the new generation of hip hop, the group’s mission is to keep the old-school funk alive, according to their bio. The band can’t wait to bring their dynamic sound and energy to the Historic Burke County courthouse amphitheater stage, so get ready to collaborate with them on making a spectacular Friday evening.

The TGIF Summer Concerts are held on the newly designed courthouse square every Friday evening in May, June and July. Bring chairs and or picnic blankets and get comfortable while let this high-energy band performs. The concert will be held rain or shine.

The TGIF Sponsors who make these incredible free events possible include The News Herald, City Electric, UNC Health Blue-Ridge, Case Farms, Downtown Development Association, CoMPAS X-Stream, Morganton Eye Physicians, United Beverage, CJ & Jess Real Estate, Alray Tire of Morganton, KICKS and Pepsi!