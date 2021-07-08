 Skip to main content
Thursday morning fire destroys home
Thursday morning fire destroys home

Rain dampened the smell of smoke coming off a Thursday morning fire on Hopewell Road, but it didn’t save the structure from ruin.

The call came in around 10:40 a.m., said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. The fire had started in a bedroom of the home.

He estimated firefighters got the fire under control within about 15 minutes, but overhaul took more than an hour. The home was destroyed by the fire.

The fire is believed to have started on accident after a mistake by the homeowner, but it’s under investigation by an arson investigator with the department’s criminal investigations division. That’s standard for any fire investigation, Lander said.

Homeowners should make sure they have working smoke detectors and, especially for households with children, make sure they have an evacuation plan and that it has been practiced, Lander said.

He said the department had all of its on-duty public safety officers and fire personnel at the scene and had to call in additional personnel to make sure city services were maintained.

Lander commended the responders’ work putting out the fire.

“They did a good job,” Lander said.

Hopewell Road was closed for several hours between Golf Course Road and Burkemont Avenue while firefighters worked at the scene of the fire.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

