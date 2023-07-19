LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that tickets are on sale now for the third of the Thursday evening presentations in its Grandfather Presents 2023 speaker series. On Aug. 31, esteemed ornithologist, author and illustrator David Sibley will share his unique experiences in the field of birding.

The new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery will play host to the event. Guests will get to experience a “night at the museum” atmosphere, the speaker presentation and book-signing/“meet-and-greet” opportunities.

This season’s Grandfather Presents roster has an emphasis on those who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around exploration, nature and conservation. Following Sibley, the lineup includes:

• Appalachian State University Geography Professor and National Geographic Explorer Dr. Baker Perry - Sept. 7

• Chief Meteorologist at WCNC-TV Brad Panovich - Sept. 21

The series features Saturday afternoon presentations focused on nature, adventure or conservation-related topics on a local or regional scale, as well.

Sibley is the author and illustrator of the series of successful guides to nature that bear his name, including The New York Times bestseller “The Sibley Guide to Birds.” He has contributed art and articles to Smithsonian, Science, The Wilson Journal of Ornithology, Birding, BirdWatching and North American Birds and wrote and illustrated a syndicated column for The New York Times. He has received such awards as the Roger Tory Peterson Award for Lifetime Achievement from the American Birding Association and the Linnaean Society of New York’s Eisenmann Medal.

“We are truly so excited to have David Sibley join us on the mountain and look forward to hearing about his extensive knowledge and work in ornithology,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “David’s visit to Grandfather has been a long time in the making, with the pandemic and scheduling conflicts canceling past scheduled events. His expertise in the field is remarkable, and we can’t wait for him to share his experiences with our audience.”

Schedule: Aug. 31, 2023

8 a.m.: Grandfather Mountain opens for the day and “VIP” ticket holders allowed access to the park

4:45 p.m.: “Regular” ticket holders allowed to enter the park and welcome to explore the Conservation Campus (Wilson Center, Mildred the Bear Environmental Habitats and more) prior to the speaker presentation

4:45 - 5:45 p.m.: Check-in for all event attendees at the front entrance of the Wilson Center

5 - 5:30 p.m.: “VIP” Reception in the Sunroom of the Wilson Center (VIP ticket holders only)

5:45 - 6:45 p.m.: Speaker Presentation in the Classroom in the Clouds

6:45 - 7:30 p.m.: “Meet-and-Greet” with speaker

7:45 p.m.: Park should be clear of all Grandfather Presents guests

Event Tickets

New in 2023, two levels of tickets are available for the Thursday night Grandfather Presents programs. A “VIP” ticket includes park admission for the day and a special reception with the speaker, while a more cost-effective “regular” ticket includes only the presentation and “meet-and-greet” after the event.

Limited “VIP” tickets for this event remain, and there are no more “VIP Bridge Club” tickets. Regular tickets are available for purchase.

Adult tickets are $25 and $20 for Bridge Club members. Children, ages 12 and under, are admitted free to the event, with a maximum of four free children permitted per purchase.

Tickets are on sale online now.

To learn more about “Grandfather Presents: David Sibley” and to purchase tickets, visit www.grandfather.com/event/david-sibley.

To learn more about the Grandfather Presents speaker series, visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-presents.

