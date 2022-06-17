Tickets available for nighttime park excursions

LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature preserve operated by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is bringing back its series of nighttime expeditions on the mountain this summer through its popular educational program, Grandfather by Night.

This unique experience on Grandfather Mountain lets guests experience the park after hours with education staff as their guides. Guests get to discover some of the park’s nighttime wonders, while stopping at its most significant destinations.

The evening starts atop Grandfather Mountain at the world-famous Mile High Swinging Bridge, where guests experience a rare opportunity to watch the sunset from a mile above sea level. Shortly thereafter, participants embark to the lower reaches of the mountain, where they may encounter nocturnal creatures, such as owls, salamanders and fireflies, and learn about the species that are active during the evening.

During Grandfather by Night, guests get to avoid the hustle and bustle of crowds that can be on the mountain during the busiest days of summer. Moreover, the experience is tailored to the guests’ interests, which is made possible by the intimate setting and the number of participants.

“Through Grandfather by Night, guests are able to experience Grandfather like never before,” said Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education program manager for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “It’s more of a quiet experience on the mountain, and the best part of Grandfather by Night is that we keep the crowds nice and small in order to provide the best sensory experience possible for our guests.”

Tickets for the first Grandfather by Night of the year, scheduled for July 15, went on sale June 15. The first event is currently sold out, but tickets will be available for the following dates:

July 22, tickets go on sale June 22

July 29, tickets go on sale June 29

Aug. 5, tickets go on sale July 5

Aug. 12, tickets go on sale July 12

Aug. 26, tickets go on sale July 26

Grandfather by Night events in July begin at 8 p.m. and end at 10 p.m., and events in August begin at 7:30 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. The event costs $50 for general admission and $42 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club.

Guests should be prepared for a variety of the mountain’s weather conditions and temperatures. Appropriate clothing, equipment and footwear are very important. Due to the mountain’s ever-changing weather, guests may need a jacket on many summer evenings. Individual events may be canceled if there’s a threat of inclement weather.

In-park transportation is provided. Each Grandfather by Night event is limited to 24 participants. Advance registration is required.

To learn more about Grandfather by Night and to discover other exciting events happening this year at Grandfather Mountain, visit https://bit.ly/3Ol9ZMT.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.