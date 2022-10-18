Tickets on sale for 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'

HICKORY -- Reserved seating tickets are now on sale for the Hickory Community Theatre’s annual screening of the cult classic move, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which takes place at Midnight on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The film screening is an audience participation event and “props” are provided by the theatre.

Tickets are $15, including props, and are available online at hickorytheatre.org as well as through the theatre box office, in person or by phone at 828-328-2283, Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

