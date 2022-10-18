 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HICKORY COMMUNITY THEATRE

Tickets on sale for 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'

Covering up with newspaper to avoid the rain is one of the fun audience participation activities with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” playing at the Hickory Community Theatre at midnight on Oct. 29. 

 Submitted, Hickory Community Theatre

HICKORY -- Reserved seating tickets are now on sale for the Hickory Community Theatre’s annual screening of the cult classic move, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which takes place at Midnight on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The film screening is an audience participation event and “props” are provided by the theatre.

Tickets are $15, including props, and are available online at hickorytheatre.org as well as through the theatre box office, in person or by phone at 828-328-2283, Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

The Hickory Community Theatre is a Funded Affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

