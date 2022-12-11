Tim Barus joins Valdese Town Council

VALDESE — The Valdese Town Council has a new member.

The council unanimously voted Monday to appoint Tim Barus to fill the Ward 1 seat left vacant when former councilman Andy Thompson stepped down in September.

The decision to appoint Barus came after council members interviewed five applicants for the position, according to information from the town.

Barus will fill the Ward 1 seat until the next election in 2023. The person who wins that election will go on to serve the remainder of Thompson’s unexpired term, which ends in 2025, according to information from the Burke County Board of Elections.

Barus, 53, is a special education teacher at Draughn High School who will retire this month. During his teaching career, he also has coached football, track, baseball, fast pitch softball and girls and boys golf. His claim to fame is being the voice of the Wildcats, he told The News Herald. He also taught for West Caldwell High School.

He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in special education. Barus’ parents, Dennis and Ramona, both were educators.

He started his teaching career through lateral entry at East Burke High School, Barus said. Before that, he spent 11 years working for the NC Department of Corrections. In addition, he is a U.S. Army and Gulf War veteran, having served in the 25th infantry, he said.

Barus has served on the board of advisors for the Old Rock School for nearly 13 years and he was on a committee that started the Draughn High School homecoming parade in 2008, he said.

Barus’ roots in Valdese are deep.

His great-grandfather, John Peter Barus, pulled a wagon of rocks from a quarry on his land to build the Old Rock School. His mother and father also donated rocks from the same quarry for the current town hall, Barus said.

Barus’ children were the sixth generation of the family to be raised in the home that his great-grandfather built. In addition, his grandfather, Henry Barus, started Crestline Furniture, Barus said.

“I love Valdese,” Barus said. “It is home and will always be home!”

Barus said he believes the greatest attribute he can bring to the council is his willingness to be a team player and to listen to his constituents and other council members.

“I want Valdese to continue to grow,” Barus said. “I think it’s the crown jewel of North Carolina.”

Barus and his wife, Christy, have four children, Elizabeth, 20, Anna, 18, and twins, Emma and Ayden, 19.