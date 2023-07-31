One month shy of completing its 17th year of monthly readings, Poetry Hickory will go back to its beginnings on Aug. 8 and feature the same writer who started it all, Hickory’s own Tim Peeler.

Featured in the first and now in the 197th event in the series, Peeler is a widely published and enormously popular Hickory area writer of poetry, short stories, and local and baseball history.

A retired educator, Peeler has written 21 books in all. Most recently he has collaborated with the Appalachian photographer Clayton Young on books that combine verse narratives and rural images, and has collected and edited the words of the late, well-known baseball commentator, George Mitrovich, in “Baseball Notes: The Informed Opinions of an Elegant Gentleman.”

Peeler’s reading will be hosted at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory, and will begin at 6:15 p.m. An Open Mic will follow Peeler’s reading. For more information or to register for the Open Mic, contact Scott Owens at 828-234-4266 or asowens1@yahoo.com