Tips for growing vegetables indoors

Select shorter varieties that will be easier to train. Patio Pride grows only nine- to 16-inches tall, while Sugar Ann and Little Marvel grow up to 18-inches tall.

Plant two seeds in each three-inch pot or several seeds two inches apart in a long rectangular container. Once the seedlings reach two inches tall, thin the plantings. Leave one plant in each individual pot and seedlings spaced four inches apart in larger containers. Cut the extra sprouts at ground level and use them in salads, sandwiches and stir fries.

Peas are self-fertile, so no bees are needed. Harvest pods when they reach the size you prefer.

Don’t forget the tomatoes. These take longer and are a bit more challenging, but that is the joy of gardening. Start your plants from seeds if transplants are not available.

Consider growing one of the many small-scale tomato varieties that require less space and increase your chance of success. All-America Selections winners Patio Choice Yellow, Lizzano, Torenzo as well as Tiny Tim and Micro tomatoes are some varieties you may want to try.