Tips help expand planting space

When your plant list is longer than the available gardening space, it is time to expand your planting options.

Create new gardening space by adding raised bed gardens, elevated planters, and containers wherever space allows.

Convert the end of the drive or edge of the patio into raised bed gardens. Just use a raised bed liner to contain the soil. Raising the garden makes planting, maintaining and harvesting easier on the back and knees. It also allows you to create the perfect soil foundation by filling your raised bed with a quality planting mix.

Long-lasting cedar is a traditional choice for raised beds. Now you can also find them made of a wood and plastic composite or metal and in a variety of shapes and sizes. Finding one to complement your gardening style and space is much easier these days.

Reduce time spent watering with a self-watering metal raised bed or similar product. Self-watering raised beds have built-in water reservoirs to extend the time between watering. Or use a raised bed drip or soaker hose irrigation system to easily apply water right to the soil where it is needed.