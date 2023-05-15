There are a couple of subjects married couples seem to argue about no matter how many years they’ve been married – from one to 50! All polls point to money in all its forms as the top contender and the second seems to be temperature – or rather the setting on the thermostat. One housemate likes it toasty warm while the other continues to search for a warm enough blanket to defrost toes (me in our household).

Now money can include many avenues from racking up the credit cards to saving coupons at the grocery store. One subitem of money is tipping and after 20-plus years of marriage, my husband and I have accepted the fact that we don’t agree on the subject and we both do what we want to do when faced with the tab in a restaurant after a delicious meal. I usually win the race just as soon as it leaves the slip of the hand of the server.

There are etiquette rules when it comes to who and how much to tip and, according to Lisa Mirza Grotts, who has been an etiquette expert for 23 years, the hard and fast rule is, “Any time a service is performed, a gratuity is required.”

I can’t think of anything I’m more grateful for than a meal served to me in a restaurant, so I know I’m on the high end of the spectrum as far as leaving a tip. Decades ago, 10% was considered the standard tip for a restaurant meal, and 15% may have been given for exceptional service. Now, 15% might be paltry compared to the standard expectation of 20% (I throw a few extra bucks in plus the 20% because I know servers live off their tips).

In the past, people may have previously skipped tipping at quick-service restaurants, but 10% is now the norm for these dining situations. And what about food delivery? Ten percent or more of the bill for food delivery, according to Grotts, is the going rate, which is equivalent to $2 to $5 per pizza. In other words, “If you get it, you give it,” Grotts says. “Even if you order a burrito, it requires a tip because it’s a delivery, and … a service has been performed.”

What about a simple martini at the bar? How much do you tip bartenders? Again, according to Emily, about $1 to $2 per drink or 15% to 20% of the tab. If you order and pay for a single drink, pass the bartender a tip immediately (it guarantees an extra olive or a refill of peanuts in an empty bar bowl). However, if you’ll be running a tab, wait until you close that out and pay a single tip for the evening’s service.

Now that many of you may be getting ready to pack suitcases for a summer vacation, here’s a few tips on traveling. When you’re pulling your car around to the front of the hotel, it’s customary to tip hotel valet staff. The initial service should be about $2 to $3 and then $1 to $2 after that, according to Grotts. Tipping a valet is proper if they are providing a service such as retrieving your vehicle or hailing a cab.

If you want tickets to a ballgame or passes to a museum, the hotel concierge will be more than happy to help get them for you, but he or she should receive a tip. According to Emily, about $5 to $15, depending on the difficulty of the service.

And what about the hardworking housekeeper who tidies up the hotel room, especially one housing what seems like a dozen toddlers? According to Grotts, the tip should be about $3 to $5 for the initial service and then $1 to $3 per night after that. That seemed low to me for the nightly rate as my tip would be an automatic $5 per night. Anyone who makes my bed deserves a good tip.

Some hotels only provide housekeeping upon request, and the amount you tip workers will depend upon the hotel and level of cleaning provided. Emptying the trash and restocking the coffee machine may not necessitate the same level of tip compared to service that includes remaking multiple beds and running the vacuum.

“Always tip staff per day versus at the end of your stay,” Grotts advises. “That way, the housekeeper who cleaned your room will get the tip.”

While you’re traveling around in the big city, how much do you tip a taxi driver, Lyft driver or Uber driver? About 15% to 20% of the fare, with a minimum of $1, according to Emily. And don’t forget the bag: tip an extra $2 for the first bag carried plus $1 for each additional bag.

If you’re traveling out of the U.S., Grotts reminds all that not every country has the same culture as ours. While tipping may be customary here, it might not be the norm where you land. Keep this in mind while making arrangements to eat out or booking tours or reservations in other countries. "You’ll need to do your homework and read up on the customs before travel," suggests Grotts, adding that the expectation of a tip can also show up in surprising places that aren't customary at home. The last thing you would want to do is insult a French chef who has prepared a crème brûlée for you and mutters something under his breath when you slip him a couple of euros.

And for those of you getting ready for your long-anticipated trip and planning a day of pampering, don’t forget to tip your hairdressers and nail technicians. According to Emily, the tip should be about 15% to 20% and consider an extra boost for exceptional service. My quick haircut at a local walk-in is so appreciated because it is long overdue that my tip is often more than the bill, especially because of my senior discount. I’m just pleased as punch to walk out of the salon looking much better than when I came in!

Enjoy your travels – be safe and have an amazing vacation!