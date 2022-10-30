To fright or not to fright

As cool October mornings create floating fog that snuggles in lower lying areas near the Catawba River, it adds an aura of mysticism to the season. And when the myriad of orange and golden leaves float to the ground creating a blanket of color, we think of Halloween, that time of spooks, pumpkins, candy, squeals and fun.

There are corn mazes, haunted houses and adventures. One corn maze in Monroe is aptly named, “Ah, Shucks!”

Through the decades, the simple tradition of Trick or Treat has progressed to elaborate haunted houses, ghost walks, fall carnivals and Trunk or Treat events at area churches. Church Trunk or Treat dates and times for 2022 vary — some were on Oct. 29, others on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31.

When I was a teenager in the 1970s, my dad built an attraction we used on the carnival circuit. It was built on the bed of a 30-foot-long flatbed truck and was complete with two stories of winding dark corridors inside and painted turrets extending the top story. He named it “Haunted Castle.” When folks stepped on a button while walking across the front balcony, a burst of air shot up, and girls had to hold their skirts down. Music accompanied their journey, and my favorite song was “Haunted House” by Gene Simmons (1964): “Just moved in my new house today. Moving was hard but I got squared away. Bells started ringing and chains rattled loud. I knew I’d moved in a haunted house.” I sold tickets in a small booth in front, price 25 cents.

Today, yard decorations have blown up, quite literally, with all the inflatables that grace our yards. Flying witches crash into trees, skeletons cling to cars and orange and purple lights cast eerie shadows from the trees. There are frights other than the loudly running chainsaw chase of years past: gigantic spiders and their webs creeping from the trees, moving hands that try to prevent you from grabbing a treat and screaming sounds from the sound systems.

What to do during this season for fun is easy to determine. If your kids are under 10, the Trunk or Treat festivities are the best. Fall carnivals at area churches often have games and snacks, as well as trunks full of candy. For teenagers and brave adults there is Lake Hickory Haunts, which includes a 45-minute-long trail (unless you run) filled with “jump out at ya” terrors and professional decorations.

There is also Asheville Ghost Tours on Broadway that books online with tours usually starting at 8 p.m. The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville is on land that is said to be the same as owned by the Lively and Tate families who were in a blood feud. Ticket prices vary and they might scare you a bit.

So if you stay at home and hand out treats to wandering ghouls or princesses, visit your church or go out on the town in search of ghosts and goblins, have fun and stay safe. Though I am not fond of the gore and grotesque scenes of haunted attractions, but those of you that are, by all means, visit these venues and scream all you want — no one can hear you.