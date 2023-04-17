There is a new family tree in the works at MerleFest. This year, Tommy Prine, the son of legendary singer-songwriter John Prine, will make his first appearance at MerleFest.

Tommy’s first album, “This Far South,” is due out this June, but he’s not brand new to the music circuit. He opened for Tyler Childers in the “Send In The Hounds” tour in London, and he’s had a full tour schedule in the USA this spring that will continue after MerleFest. Tommy is also one of Amazon Music’s 2023 Breakthrough Artists to Watch.

See, John Prine came to MerleFest three times. Of course, he was a big hit. He headlined the Watson Stage one glorious night in 2016. John planned to return to MerleFest in 2020. The music world was shocked when John succumbed to COVID-19 in April that same year. MerleFest 2020 had already been postponed because of the pandemic.

John was a prolific songwriter and compelling on-stage performer. He was soulful, playful, crusty and outspoken on social and political issues – core issues that determine individual and collective futures.

Don’t think Tommy is a clone of his daddy. In light of MerleFest, we can say Tommy is no more like John that Merle Watson was like Doc. Father and son were unworldly skilled, but not identical twins.

Sure, Tommy is influenced by his father, but we can safely infer that Tommy was encouraged to be his own person, and he is.

According to my friends at IVPR, the outfit that handles public relations for MerleFest and a growing number of performers, “In a way, what makes Prine’s own music so special is how he’s navigated life and creativity apart from his family’s name – as he once said, on stage, to a disorderly request for one of his dad’s songs, ‘You’re not about to get an hour of John Prine Junior.’”

That doesn’t mean he and John weren’t close. “He still grapples with the passing of his father. ‘The world lost one of the greatest songwriters of all time, but I lost my dad.’ Prine bears the loss of his father and the memories he carries for others on the track (from his new album), ‘By The Way.’ ‘The comment I get the most is how much I look like him, and sometimes it makes me feel like I’m a sad reminder to those who loved him.’” (from IVPR)

But Tommy has his sights set on his future, and he’s already accomplished a lot. And the Prine name does matter.

Prine fans will gather twice on MerleFest Saturday (Hillside Stage, 11 a.m. and Americana Stage, 5:45 p.m.) to see Tommy. We didn’t expect Merle or Richard to be just like Doc, and we don’t expect a carbon copy of John.

We do anticipate a fine musician and songwriter to show us his mastery. And keep the Prine name going, we must admit. Tommy’s individualism (and every other performer, too) is in keeping with Doc’s insistence on “Plus” – traditional music plus anything else anybody wants to play.

Doc said “Be yourself.” That applies to the family roots of MerleFest.

To learn more about Tommy Prine, check out IVPR.com and tommyprine.com.