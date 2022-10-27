An open house was held at Toner Machining Technologies on Thursday, Oct. 20, to celebrate Toner Machining Technologies's move to their new location. Pictured, from left, are Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners; Ronnie Thompson, mayor of Morganton; Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc.; Jim Toner, president; Trent Toner, vice president and general manager; Sheri Toner and Iris Toner of Toner Machining Technologies.
Toner Machining celebrates new location
