Toner Machining Technologies receives $240K Building Reuse grant

Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., said “We are pleased to assist Jim and his team in locating a new facility. We have worked with them for several years to find a facility that works. It is great that they are growing in Burke County.”

Jim Toner said he is looking forward to expanding the manufacturing industry in Burke.

“Our entire team is excited for the opportunity to acquire the business assets of Emery Corporation," he said. "We have outgrown our current location and the purchase of Emery’s assets and property gives us the ability to grow our business well into the future.

"I began my career with the Emery family while I was in high school in Florida and moved to Morganton in 1978 to work for Emery and we are excited to continue their proud tradition of excellence in manufacturing. We are extremely grateful for all the people and organizations such as Burke Development Inc., Western Piedmont Council of Governments, and the NC Department of Commerce that worked hard on our behalf to make this grant a reality."

