Toner Machining Technologies receives $240K Building Reuse grant

Toner Machining Technologies (TMT) has received a $240,000 Building Reuse grant from the state which will support the up fit of the buildings which includes completion of an assembly department and roof replacement.
TMT plans to hire approximately 30 employees and make a significant investment to purchase and up fit the Emery Corporation building located on North Green Street in Morganton.
Burke County was the applicant for the grant, which was code named Project T2, and will supply a $12,000 (5%) match for the project. The Building Reuse grant assists communities in maximizing the economic potential of existing structures. The additional space will be needed to meet increasing customer interest in TMT products and services.
"The addition of more high-quality jobs at Toner will be invaluable to the economy of Burke County as it provides more opportunity for our local residents,” said Jeff Brittain, chairman of Burke County Commissioners. “Expansions and job growth like this are essential for the county moving forward, and we appreciate Toner Machining Technologies investment in the county.”
TMT designs and builds work-holding fixtures for CNC equipment as well as complete turnkey projects and design and build gages and special machines. They provide machining solutions for companies in nuclear, aerospace, defense, automotive, medical and power generation. In 2001, Jim Toner started the company with his wife, Iris, and soon expanded into their current location, 212 E. Fleming Drive in Morganton. They currently have more than 40 employees and together they continually work on new products and services and stand by their motto: Committed to Our Customer’s Success.
Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., said “We are pleased to assist Jim and his team in locating a new facility. We have worked with them for several years to find a facility that works. It is great that they are growing in Burke County.”
Jim Toner said he is looking forward to expanding the manufacturing industry in Burke.
“Our entire team is excited for the opportunity to acquire the business assets of Emery Corporation," he said. "We have outgrown our current location and the purchase of Emery’s assets and property gives us the ability to grow our business well into the future.
"I began my career with the Emery family while I was in high school in Florida and moved to Morganton in 1978 to work for Emery and we are excited to continue their proud tradition of excellence in manufacturing. We are extremely grateful for all the people and organizations such as Burke Development Inc., Western Piedmont Council of Governments, and the NC Department of Commerce that worked hard on our behalf to make this grant a reality."
About Burke Development Inc.
Burke Development Inc. (BDI) is a nonprofit organization supported by private and public funding that is charged with accelerating economic growth in Burke County. BDI works with industry leaders, site selection consultants, government agencies and other entities to facilitate expansion strategies for existing businesses and recruit target industries to Burke County. For more information about BDI visit www.BurkeDevInc.com.