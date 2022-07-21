Tony Eltora visits the TGIF stage

Imagine Paul Simon hanging out with John Scofield playing Muddy Waters songs, and this is what Tony Eltora’s music sounds like. Influenced by blues, jazz and rock, Eltora began his music career performing at clubs and festivals in Richmond, Virginia. He is known for his raw soulful playing and smooth guitar tone. “Virginia,” his latest album, showcases his guitar work accompanied by his thought-provoking lyrics. You won’t want to miss this authentic bluesy Americana soul artist.