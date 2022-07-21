 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tony Eltora visits the TGIF stage

tony eltora

Tony Eltora will bring his soulful Americana sound to the stage at TGIF on July 22.

Join us for a night to remember when Tony Eltora hits the TGIF stage on Friday, June 22.

Imagine Paul Simon hanging out with John Scofield playing Muddy Waters songs, and this is what Tony Eltora’s music sounds like. Influenced by blues, jazz and rock, Eltora began his music career performing at clubs and festivals in Richmond, Virginia. He is known for his raw soulful playing and smooth guitar tone. “Virginia,” his latest album, showcases his guitar work accompanied by his thought-provoking lyrics. You won’t want to miss this authentic bluesy Americana soul artist.

The concert will be at the amphitheater at the historic courthouse square at 7 p.m. Friday. Food and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and come enjoy an evening of live music.

