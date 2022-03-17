Top government officials get top salaries

This is national Sunshine Week, a week that shines a light on and educates the public’s right to government information.
As part of Sunshine Week, The News Herald decided to take a look at how taxpayer money is used when it comes to paying local government salaries. We requested the salaries of employees from Burke County, Burke County Public Schools, Western Piedmont Community College, the city of Morganton and the town of Valdese. A database of the salaries has been posted on morganton.com.
The News Herald took a look at the salaries among the five government entities.
Burke County
Burke County Manager Bryan Steen is the highest-paid government employee among the five government entities. Steen, who became county manager in January 2011 and is set to retire at the end of the year, makes a yearly salary of $202,309.63. He, like other county employees, is eligible for any cost-of-living or longevity pay. In addition, Steen receives an in-county travel allowance and is reimbursed for travel outside of the county, according to his employment contract. His latest contract became effective on Jan. 1, 2019.
He also receives vacation, holiday and sick time, retirement contributions, professional development fees, travel and subsistence, as well as health insurance. His contract also calls for the county to pay for health insurance premiums from the time he retires until his 65th birthday on Aug. 19, 2023.
Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy makes a yearly salary of $151,304.87, and Valdese Town Manager Seth Eckard makes a yearly salary of $96,408.
WPCC
Western Piedmont Community College President Joel Welch signed a two-year contract in 2020 that goes through June but the board of trustees has the option of offering him an extension.
He currently makes a yearly salary of $174,258.
Welch’s contract also includes other benefits such as retirement, health insurance and leave. It also calls for him to receive an $800 monthly travel allowance, a $100 cellphone allowance and monthly dues and expenses associated with a dining and social membership at Mimosa Hills Golf and Country Club in Morganton.
Welch has to give a 90-day notice if he plans to retire or resign and the board has to give Welch a 60-day notice if it plans to terminate his contract. If that happens, Welch would be entitled to a lump sum equal to six months of his salary unless he has less than six months remaining on his contract, then it would be a prorated payout.
Burke County Public Schools
Mike Swan was named interim superintendent of Burke County Public Schools in April 2021 after Larry Putnam resigned to take a job with Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory.
Swan, who was an assistant superintendent at the time, took over as superintendent on July 1. His contract runs through to June 30, 2025. His yearly salary is a total of $148,624.92, paid for from state and local funds. His contract says he is entitled to salary increases, including vacation days, provided by the state or county to which other central office employees are entitled. He receives vacation and sick leave days and the same health, life and dental insurance and retirement benefits as other professional employees of the board.
In addition, Swan’s contract calls for him to receive $750 a month reimbursement for travel inside the county and reimbursement for travel outside the county at the same rate as other employees. The contract also says the board will pay for membership of up to five professional and civic organizations.
He also is provided with communication and technology equipment needed to do his job.
Swan has to undergo a yearly medical examination to certify his physical competency. He also has a yearly performance evaluation. After that evaluation, the board can extend his contract and review his salary.
The board can fire the superintendent “for cause,” including being involved in a crime that involves “moral turpitude,” conviction or plea for driving while impaired, disability or incapacity, and failing to maintain appropriate superintendent certification. The contract says the board can’t arbitrarily or capriciously call for the superintendent’s dismissal.