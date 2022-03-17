Top government officials get top salaries

Swan, who was an assistant superintendent at the time, took over as superintendent on July 1. His contract runs through to June 30, 2025. His yearly salary is a total of $148,624.92, paid for from state and local funds. His contract says he is entitled to salary increases, including vacation days, provided by the state or county to which other central office employees are entitled. He receives vacation and sick leave days and the same health, life and dental insurance and retirement benefits as other professional employees of the board.

In addition, Swan’s contract calls for him to receive $750 a month reimbursement for travel inside the county and reimbursement for travel outside the county at the same rate as other employees. The contract also says the board will pay for membership of up to five professional and civic organizations.

He also is provided with communication and technology equipment needed to do his job.

Swan has to undergo a yearly medical examination to certify his physical competency. He also has a yearly performance evaluation. After that evaluation, the board can extend his contract and review his salary.