Top-notch team on board for 'The Color Purple'

Eric Seale, the artistic director of the Hickory Community Theatre, has gathered an experienced and talented creative team to stage the upcoming production of the powerful Broadway musical "The Color Purple." The team includes guest director Tiffany Christian, music director LaKeisha Ross-Johnson, choreographer Anyea Gibson, and stage manager Allison Finch. The show begins performances in the Jeffers Theatre on Jan. 21.

"The Color Purple" is Christian’s fifth time in the director’s chair at HCT. Her previous credits include "Skeleton Crew" in 2021, "A Raisin in the Sun" in 2020, "I and Your" in 2019, and "Dreamgirls" in 2018. Her other stage work includes roles in "Ragtime," "Nunsense," "The Revolutionists" and "Noises Off."

This is Ross-Johnson’s second outing with HCT. She directed last season’s smash production of "Evita." She began pursuing her dream of a musical career at Lenoir-Rhyne University. She has created a soundtrack for Hickory Museum of Art’s digital presentation called “Rhythm & Rights” and works with 3M Productions in their stage plays. The most enjoyable times in her theatre career were playing the roles of Geneva Lee Brown in 1940s Radio Hour and Sarah in Ragtime.