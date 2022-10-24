'Topping-off' ceremony held at Valdese campus

VALDESE — UNC Health Blue Ridge took another step forward in its system-wide expansion as it celebrated the final steel beam being set on its new cancer center with a topping-off ceremony on Thursday at its Valdese location.

The expansion is part of a larger $156 million project called “Project Forward” that includes a 34,772-square-foot cancer center in Valdese and a new six-story, 220,500-square-foot tower being added to the Morganton campus, which will house an expanded emergency department, 30 new critical care beds and a rooftop helipad, according to a previous News Herald article.

During the event, hospital leaders and staff, as well as local officials and construction leaders were invited to sign the last steel beam being placed on the new cancer center, commemorating the end of the steel phase of the project. The grand opening of the project is scheduled for the fall of 2023, according to John Mercer, UNC Health Blue Ridge COO and senior vice president.

“As I watched many of you signing the top beam today, I can tell that you know we’re not just building an ordinary structure. It’s more than that. This building and especially the people who work here will have an impact on our patients and their families for generations to come by offering a full range of healing and supportive techniques to help our patients,” Mercer said. “Today’s ceremony brings us that much closer to making Project Forward a reality, where we become the mountain region hub for UNC Health.”

Project Manager Julia Overton from Brasfield & Gorrie Construction Company explained the significance of the topping-off ceremony before the final beam was hoisted in place.

“So the last steel beam being placed is a major milestone in building a project,” Overton said. “The milestone is commemorated by painting the beam white and then having the entire team, that’s owners, design team, subcontractors, everyone, signing the beam.”

The beam also was adorned with a tree and a flag, which Overton explained was a key symbol for a construction project.

“In the steel trade, it [the tree] signifies construction has reached the sky without loss of life or injury,” she said. “It also symbolizes good luck for future occupants, and new and continued growth in concert with the environment. So today, what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna raise this beam in place, signifying each of these positive attributes.”

Kathy Bailey, president of UNC Health Blue Ridge, said she is excited about what the new center will bring to the hospital’s patients and their families.

“We are so excited to fly this last beam,” Bailey said. “This new cancer center has been years in the planning and it will make a huge difference to the citizens of Burke County and surrounding counties to be able to receive high-class, world-class cancer care right here without having to leave home. And that’s what it’s all about — being home with friends and family.