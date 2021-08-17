Tornado Watch issued for Burke until 7 p.m.; Flash Flood Watch also issued

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C. has issued a Tornado Watch for Burke and surrounding counties until 7 p.m. tonight.
The watch is in effect for Burke, Buncombe, Cleveland, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania and Yancey counties, the NWS said.
In addition, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued by the NWS through Wednesday morning.
Widespread showers with embedded thunderstorms are likely today into tonight as the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred track across the southern Appalachians, the NWS said.
Cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes are the main impacts. Heavy rainfall will likely lead to flash flooding, especially along the Blue Ridge Escarpment and areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall, the NWS said. Isolated tornadoes are possible this afternoon and evening across the North Carolina Piedmont, South Carolina Upstate, and Northeast Georgia.
Tropical moisture has set up over the region in advance of Tropical Depression Fred, and moisture will continue to increase across the region through the day and into tonight. As the remnants of Fred move northward over the southern Appalachians, showers and thunderstorms will become increasingly widespread and these will have the potential to produce excessive rainfall during this period. New rainfall amounts will vary widely, ranging from 2 to 3 inches in the lower Piedmont, to 3 to 5 inches across the foothills, to 5 to 8 inches in many mountain locations, the NWS said. Isolated 8 to 10 inch totals will be possible along the favored upslope areas of the eastern slopes of the extreme southern Appalachians.
This very heavy rainfall will push many streams, creeks, and rivers out of their banks and likely flood some roads, the NWS said. Deep ponding of water of in low-lying and poor drainage areas may also flood some roadways. Landslides may develop along steeply sloped terrain, with trees sometimes falling in these zones well after the rainfall ends.
According to the NWS, rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. Those who live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall.