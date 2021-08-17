Tornado Watch issued for Burke until 7 p.m.; Flash Flood Watch also issued

Cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes are the main impacts. Heavy rainfall will likely lead to flash flooding, especially along the Blue Ridge Escarpment and areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall, the NWS said. Isolated tornadoes are possible this afternoon and evening across the North Carolina Piedmont, South Carolina Upstate, and Northeast Georgia.

Tropical moisture has set up over the region in advance of Tropical Depression Fred, and moisture will continue to increase across the region through the day and into tonight. As the remnants of Fred move northward over the southern Appalachians, showers and thunderstorms will become increasingly widespread and these will have the potential to produce excessive rainfall during this period. New rainfall amounts will vary widely, ranging from 2 to 3 inches in the lower Piedmont, to 3 to 5 inches across the foothills, to 5 to 8 inches in many mountain locations, the NWS said. Isolated 8 to 10 inch totals will be possible along the favored upslope areas of the eastern slopes of the extreme southern Appalachians.