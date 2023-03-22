The Old School Studio (TOSS) will host three community dinners next week to unveil its mural initiative, “Create to Connect” with the community. These events are designed for those who identify with the mural themes: Asian Americans, African Americans, and Essential Workers in Burke County.

The initiative, called "Create to Connect,” seeks to celebrate stories that have not yet been illustrated through public art. The project includes the creation of a student-led oral history database, three murals and ongoing engagement through tours, art celebrations and field trips.

“There has never been a more critical time to cultivate and preserve local communities," Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson wrote in a letter of support. Public art is a vehicle that allows communities to celebrate our history and culture while creating a caring and inclusive atmosphere.”

The goal is to create new forums to spark healthy dialogue celebrating and highlighting Burke County residents. The intended beneficiaries for this project are residents at large, with a focus on sharing the stories of marginalized populations.

Current data shows 23.2% of Morganton residents speak a language other than English and 19.3% of residents identify as Hispanic or Latino. More than 11% are Black and 3% are Asian. Community members representing these populations will be highlighted in the oral history project and murals.

“In Morganton, very few spaces exist to build imagination and hope into the lives of minority communities,” said Alisa Cruz Mendez, a student who helped organize the oral history initiative. “Their journeys are often filled with obstacles and there is no room for self-discovery, for vulnerability, or for cultivating a better vision of tomorrow … this mural project is a key step in a critical journey to amplify the ongoing successes, triumphs and unique contributions of minority communities.”

Community input and engagement are at the heart of this project. TOSS is thrilled to work alongside a diverse advisory board composed of key stakeholders, community partners and Burke County citizens. This board is representative of our local demographic with 70% of its members being working-class and Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC).

While the advisory board will have the final say on key decisions, next week’s public input meetings are crucial in sampling the opinions and interests of the wider public to help inform the mural design.

“There is no shortage of talented artists, designers and engineers, especially in people of color,” said Khamkay Inthavong, an intern who participated in the oral history project. “There is only a shortage in opportunities and imagination in working with them. I believe there is hope for Burke County to be a beacon for other Southern communities, and I know it will take the active participation of all our community to achieve this.”

Realidades del Sur, TOSS’ pilot mural, gave the organization the experience and perspective needed to execute this project. TOSS will be working with consultants from the Community Mural Institute (CMI) to increase accessibility to the project and ensure the lifespan of the murals.

With CMI’s leadership, TOSS will employ a new technique: the murals will be turned into giant paint-by-numbers on large panels of non-woven fabric similar to parachute material so the community can help paint them. Then the artists do all the detail work before installing and sealing them on the wall. This will both extend the longevity of the artwork and allow for more community members to assist in the painting process.

Another vital piece of this project will be equipping emerging artists to create these community-driven murals.

“We love creating murals like this, so that communities can guide the mural themes and have an opportunity to help paint a beautiful mural that will be in their community for years to come,” said Greta McLain of the Community Mural Institute. “Not many muralists know how to create murals like this, so we are super excited to be training 12 local artists in this technique.”

TOSS is eager to advance the arts economy in our region and give makers a milestone career opportunity.

“In the U.S., the arts and culture sector is a $730 billion industry, which represents 4.2% of the nation's GDP,” said Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., in a letter of support. In Burke County, currently less than 1% of our workforce is employed in Arts, Entertainment and Recreation. The success of this project will not only broaden access to public art in Burke, but the training program for local muralists will result in sustainable employment for the participating individuals.”

The muralist cohort has been chosen by the steering committee and will begin their training this weekend. To attend a listening session, visit https://rb.gy/ocyqfe to RSVP by Friday.