A Burke County nonprofit is inviting residents to three ribbon cutting events to celebrate three new community murals in Morganton.

The events will take place at the mural sites over two days on Friday, July 28, from 5-6:45 p.m. and Saturday, July 29, from 9-11 a.m. at Play it Again Therapy, Marquee Cinema and The Industrial Commons, all in Morganton. For more event details or to RSVP, visit www.tosstudio.org/murals.

The murals are part of an initiative designed and cultivated by The Old School Studio (TOSS), a program of The Industrial Commons. Since the completion of TOSS’ first community-engaged mural, Realidades del Sur in 2021, a clear demand for creative placemaking and public art propelled the organization’s continued efforts.

The mural-making processAfter two years of planning and fundraising, TOSS and The Industrial Commons partnered with the Community Mural Institute to lead the project, training 12 artists from across the Carolinas. The artists selected for this training program were Emily Roberts, Ian Brownlee, Kiana Mui, Sachi Dely, Shaina Manuel, Buffy Taylor, Jamil Burton, DeNeer Davis, Darlene J. McClinton, Mia Loia and Kendra Williford.

By the end of the initiative, these artists will be trained in community-engaged, public mural making, a skill they can use to build their own communities and careers.

Each mural highlights a distinct community within Burke County — Southeast Asian Americans, African Americans and essential workers. Themes for the murals were inspired by a student-led, oral history project documenting communities in Burke County, resulting in an oral history database now archived on the TOSS website.

Kendra Williford, a participating artist originally from Burke County, believes the key to understanding others’ perspectives is to listen and truly hear what others have to say.

“A large part of public art is to be an active, engaged, enthusiastic listener,” she said. “We want participant’s voices to shine through the murals, as well as embody the spirit and diversity of the community. We want their experience with the mural to not only be a visual one, but a tangible one as well.”

The specific stories, imagery and figures in the murals emerged from listening sessions hosted by the mural teams in the spring of 2023. Over the course of two weeks, community members participated in these listening sessions to provide critical input and ideas for what they wanted to see represented in the murals.

Shaina Manuel, working on the Southeast Asian mural, said the listening sessions were a critical part of the project.

“Talking, laughing and telling stories — we really got a feel for how residents had carved out a home in Morganton,” she said.

After developing and securing approval for the murals’ designs, TOSS held two public paint parties to begin painting the mural fabric panels which were later permanently installed on the walls. Buffy Taylor, one of the artists, shared that her favorite aspect of public art making is interacting with the public.

“I now realize that muraling with the community is a much more meaningful experience and results in a deeper impact for everyone,” she said.

The stories of the murals

The Southeast Asian American mural, designed by Kiana Mui, presents a nostalgic piece, exploring themes of exodus, assimilation and collective resilience. Figures flow in a chronological narrative from left to right depicting 1970s Laos and modern Morganton. The dreamy color palette, influenced by Mui’s personal style, ties each element together in a deeply layered, intricate design.

The mural honoring essential workers was designed by Ian Brownlee. Brownlee’s patience, care and strong design sensibility carried the team through several design iterations as the scope of the design was refined to focus on first responders, medical professionals and educators in our area. This mural is truly an homage to these critical, local workers and the sacrifices they have made. Brownlee hopes that the mural will inspire pride and ownership in the community.

In the African American mural, design lead Darlene J. McClinton weaves together symbols of the African Diaspora with local stories of African American residents. Set against the backdrop of the Linville Gorge, cultural motifs allude to historic challenges and triumphs from the historic flooding and displacement of wealth in Fonta Flora to the artistry of the musicians and athletes of pre-civil rights-era Olive Hill High School.

Art with a purpose

TOSS believes public art can be as much an exercise in democracy as it is a work of art.

“Our intention is to create a tool for community unity and diversity,” said TOSS Director Kathryn Ervin. “We couldn’t say it any better than artist Deneer Davis who told us their hope was these murals would bring life, happiness and joy to Burke County.”

In this project alone, TOSS and The Industrial Commons have invested over $100,000 in the regional arts community with support from the North Carolina Museum of Art, the Huffman Cornwell Foundation and others.

The walls selected for the mural were generously donated by the building owners, Jerry Norvell, Monika Lesch and Gavin Mitchell. Their belief in the process and willingness to lean into a community-engaged process have made this project possible. According to Ervin, it is critical to have a values-aligned host to steward these works of art.

“We can’t thank, enough, the incredible facilitators at The Community Mural Institute, the magical team at the Main Street Office, the unbelievably talented cohort of artists who created these murals, the building owners who have donated their walls for this community project and The Industrial Commons who made this project possible every step of the way,” she said. “Lastly, we are deeply grateful to the 485 individuals that played a role in the creation of this work — through participating in the listening sessions, steering committee, painting parties or through volunteer efforts. This work would be meaningless without them.”

For more information about the mural creation process, the TOSS ribbon cutting events, to RSVP or donate to TOSS to help launch the next round of murals for Burke County, visit www.tosstudio.org/murals.