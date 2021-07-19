Tourism sees boom as pandemic restrictions lift

Pandemic restrictions shut down Burke County — and most of the world — five days after the doors first opened at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in downtown Morganton.
Stacey Ripley, assistant general manager and director of sales at the hotel, said it was extremely challenging to open the hotel at that point. Marriott trainers already had visited the hotel to train the new staff ,and they already had some business on the books.
“The restrictions hit, and we immediately had to furlough our staff and it was just basically down to three managers taking turns watching the building,” Ripley said. “The building, it’s never closed. We never closed it.”
Things were so strict that microwaves and miniature refrigerators were taken out of rooms. Disposable cups, ice buckets and complementary soaps and shampoos were stopped for a while, too. Ripley said the hotel still hasn’t gone back to using throw pillows.
The hotel boasted views of downtown Morganton from the fourth floor, but it and the third floor had to be shut down. Every group event on the books ended up canceling — anything from weddings and family reunions to business meetings — something that rang true industrywide.
“Every once in a while, someone would come and stay,” she said. “By June and July, we actually were busy, but not anywhere where we needed to be.”
But now, things seem to be on the up and up.
Turning a new leaf
The clouds of economic doom and gloom started to part around October, and in big ways for tourism in Burke County.
Ed Phillips, director of the Burke County Tourism Development Authority, said the county set a new record for occupancy taxes collected.
“We had 160 vacation rental properties, private homes or Airbnbs on the books, and that was a record, that number,” Phillips said. “People who were looking for accommodations could have a choice of vacation rentals in Burke County or hotels. The combination of that, in October, we collected $66,000 in occupancy tax.”
He said tourism has continued doing well, and in May the county collected $59,000 in occupancy tax, setting a record for the most occupancy tax revenue collected in the month of May.
He expects to see that trend continue so long as COVID-19 continues to wane.
“Our growth is just going to explode through the fall,” Phillips said. “We have our trolley tours, our fall color tours coming up, we’ve already been selling tickets on that. We’ve got that online and people are really anxious to come back.”
Ripley said the hotel downtown has experienced a similar affect.
“We’re so busy,” she said. “Our numbers are amazing. The last two weeks we’ve been running at over 90% occupancy during the week as well.”
A big part of that are a lot of long-term corporate stays.
“So your manufacturers who weren’t able to do business for a year or so with the pandemic, now they’re bringing their people into town and they’re staying. I have people staying 40, 50 days at a time.”
When the weekends roll around, the hotel is even busier, she said.
“Every weekend, if we’re not sold out yet, we will be sold out,” Ripley said.
A spot on the map
Like most events, weddings were put on hold during the pandemic. But now, couples eager to say “I do” are rolling full steam ahead toward destination weddings.
That destination is bringing them straight to Burke County.
There are at least eight wedding venues in the county, from the Barn at Wildwood Acres in Connelly Springs to Hidden Hill nestled atop Burkemont Mountain, couples with no personal connections to the area are finding affordable venues in an area with all the amenities that come with a big city wedding, Phillips said.
“I have weddings every single weekend,” Ripley said. “I have multiple weddings every single weekend. I have leads in (my office) right now of people that want to come and book blocks and I don’t have room for them.”
Those families booking the hotel for a wedding aren’t staying confined to their rooms when they leave the venue.
“It’s making a huge impact on downtown, especially on Friday night,” Ripley said. “They’re leaving here, going downtown and they’re flooding our businesses … and I love that part of it because they are spending their money in our county and I think that’s really exciting to see.”
For Phillips, it’s been exciting to watch other local businesses become destinations.
Places like Merrill Mischief, a fudge, candy and Christmas shop that recently opened downtown, has stayed busy since opening, Phillips said.
“They’re literally reordering candy every day,” Phillips said. “They’re reordering, or they’re making fudge almost every day … and they are bringing people in. People are finding out about them on Facebook and other places, social media, coming from Asheville, Black Mountain, Statesville, Hickory, just to the store.”
And when one business becomes a destination, it brings in more traffic for the rest of the businesses downtown has to offer.
It’s not a new phenomenon for the area, either.
“Judges, when it first opened in the early ’80s, was a destination restaurant,” Phillips said. “People would drive an hour and a half, two hours to come eat there on the river. It was so unique and different, great barbecue.”
The destinations extend outside of Morganton to places like JD’s Smokehouse in Rutherford College.
The Catawba Valley Ale Trail, a map of breweries across Burke, McDowell, Caldwell and Catawba counties, gives tourists wanting to sample local craft beers a go-to guide from the tourism authority.
Phillips said marketing of that map is expected to grow, with the office working on a site that would allow users to earn a badge for each spot they’ve visited. Once visitors have earned all the badges, they would be eligible for a to-be-determined prize. The site still is being developed.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.