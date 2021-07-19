Tourism sees boom as pandemic restrictions lift

Pandemic restrictions shut down Burke County — and most of the world — five days after the doors first opened at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in downtown Morganton.

Stacey Ripley, assistant general manager and director of sales at the hotel, said it was extremely challenging to open the hotel at that point. Marriott trainers already had visited the hotel to train the new staff ,and they already had some business on the books.

“The restrictions hit, and we immediately had to furlough our staff and it was just basically down to three managers taking turns watching the building,” Ripley said. “The building, it’s never closed. We never closed it.”

Things were so strict that microwaves and miniature refrigerators were taken out of rooms. Disposable cups, ice buckets and complementary soaps and shampoos were stopped for a while, too. Ripley said the hotel still hasn’t gone back to using throw pillows.

The hotel boasted views of downtown Morganton from the fourth floor, but it and the third floor had to be shut down. Every group event on the books ended up canceling — anything from weddings and family reunions to business meetings — something that rang true industrywide.