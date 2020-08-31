Tours taken as part of trail feasibility study

Representatives from the Western Piedmont Council of Governments are visiting towns in eastern Burke County as they conduct a feasibility study for the Burke River Trail project, designed to provide recreational opportunities to the residents there.
NC Rep. Hugh Blackwell joined Beth Heile, a local trail advocate and president of the Friends of the Valdese Rec, and WPCOG officials on a tour of the town of Rhodhiss on Monday, Aug. 24, led by new town manager, Rick Justice. Justice took the group to the Rhodhiss Boat Access on Weaver Lane, which Heile said would be an incredible stop on the trail, with restrooms and parking.
“The town-owned Horseshoe Trail Park was also a must see,” Heile said. “It includes a walking path across the old dam, kayak launch, and views of the current Rhodhiss Dam. Educational signage along the trail about the history of the dam and how it works was discussed as a feature to be added to the trail.”
The group met with Logan Shook, manager of the town of Hildebran, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, for a tour there. Though Hildebran does not sit on the river, the goal of the Burke River Trail is to reach the small towns in eastern Burke County whether on the main trail or as connectors. A connector in Hildebran could travel north, possibly along a creek, to meet the trail. Looking at the maps during the meeting, attendees noted there also is an opportunity for the town to head south with a trail to access the Wilderness Gateway State Trail. In addition, the town is not far from the future Hickory trail system.
“Hildebran may not be on the river, but the town looks to be in a good location for trail access and could aid in creating trail loops,” Heile said.
As part of the study, meetings also have taken place with the town of Valdese, Burke County Public Schools, landowners and Rutherford College.
“While looking at a map is a good start, locals can provide information about town features, access points, existing social trails and more that are not always on a map,” Heile said. “Information collected through in person and online meetings will help determine the best corridor for the trail.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.