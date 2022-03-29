Town annouces slate of summer concerts

VALDESE — The town of Valdese has announced its summer concert line up for 2022 featuring a variety of musicians and bands from across the Carolinas.

Known as “Family Friday Nights,” the events will feature a different band from 7-10 p.m. each Friday, kicking off with the Tim Clark Band on Memorial Day weekend. Based out of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Tim Clark Band bills itself as “the Carolinas premiere dance, shag, rock and party experience.”

Throughout the summer, various music styles will be represented from country, classic rock and blues-rock to beach and dance music.

Concessions will be available each night with the proceeds going to various civic groups in Valdese.

Annie Hogan, assistant director of community affairs for the town, said the primary goal of the summer concert series is to promote community togetherness.

“We just really want to bring our community together,” she said. “Every Friday night we can enjoy community, great music and have a safe place for families to get their weekend started.”

The concert series is also an important event for the local economy because it draws attention to the downtown businesses in Valdese.

“We are always trying to encourage people to come to Valdese to experience downtown Valdese and what it has to offer,” Hogan said. “There are so many great restaurants, boutiques and shops that, unfortunately, can get overlooked because we’re a small town.”

The concert series will take place at the newly renovated Temple Field behind the Old Rock School. Hogan said the town is almost finished with construction on a new permanent stage at the field.

“It will be the second year at Temple Field, but this year we will have a new permanent stage,” she said. “We’re also working on landscaping and beautifying and that sort of thing.”

According to the town’s website, the concert series is made possible by local supporters including:

UNC Health Blue Ridge

Wright Way Dance

College Pines Health & Rehabilitation

Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation

Rostan Family Foundation

The Historic Valdese Foundation

On Aug. 12-13 the concert series will move to Main Street for the Waldensian Festival. The festival will feature performances from The Catalinas and Grammy-nominated Cat5 before the series moves back to Temple Field for the remainder of the season.

Hogan said last year’s festival was scaled back due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, but this year the plan is to bring back the full version.

“Last year it was different because it was post-COVID. It was a smaller scale, we had fewer vendors, but it was still a decent turnout,” she said. “This year, we’re looking forward to, hopefully, bringing it back even better.”

Hogan added that the festival is an important event for the town of Valdese.

“We look forward, every year, to celebrating our towns heritage and history within our community,” she said. “Every year we try to make it bigger and better than the year before.”

The “Family Friday Nights” concert series begins Friday, May 27 and runs every Friday through Sept. 2 at Temple Field. All concerts will take place from 7-10 p.m. Temple Field is behind the Old Rock School at 400 Main St. West, Valdese.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com