Town council to decide on gym renovations Monday

VALDESE - The Valdese Town Council is expected to decide Monday night on renovations to the community center and a piece of equipment at Tiger Gym.

While the council approved some renovations to the gym in May, other renovations are needed, say town officials.

In May, the council approved a new court floor, retractable bleachers, a retractable dividing curtain, six retractable goals and safety padding for the walls.

The remaining items the council is expected to decide on Monday night is gymnasium roof repair and furnace chimney cap, painting the gym ceiling and walls, the purchase and installation of a new scoreboard, electrical work and engineering costs for truss reinforcement, according to information from the town.

The current project cost is $343,954, which includes the $209,077 for the project approved in May. The town provided a $50,000 match to a private donation, and, to date, the town has received additional private donations of $182,489, according to information from the town.

That information says that an additional $111,465 is needed to fund the added items and services. It is proposed that money will come from the town’s fund balance (savings).

During a special meeting in June, town officials said Valdese has enough in its fund balance to do the project without taking out a loan or raising taxes.

The council also is expected to decide on whether to approve a ventilation system in Tiger Gym that would install two wall fans and two wall louvers with motorized dampers. The project would cost $35,863, according to information from the town.

In other business, the council will decide on a resolution approving the issuance of $6.5 million in Valdese Housing Authority multifamily housing revenue bonds for 60-unit multifamily housing development to be known as Historic Valdese Weavers Mill. It is located at 108 Praley Street SW.

In September 2021, the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency approved the bonds for the project but the state requires the bonds have to be issued by the local public housing authority, according to a letter from the developer, Northwestern Housing Enterprises, Incorporated.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Valdese Town Hall.