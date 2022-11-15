 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Town holds annual Veterans Day fish fry

  • Updated
  • 0

The town of Rutherford College hosted its annual Veteran Fish Fry on Thursday, Nov. 10. This is the 12th consecutive year for this event, which was started by the late R.L. Icard, whom the town honored with the event. The event fed 350 veterans, firefighters, police officers and paramedics. The meals consisted of flounder fried by Scott Donnelly, hush puppies by Joel Abee, fries by Bob Childers, desserts and drinks. The town had the following message for veterans: “It is the town’s hope that this event brings joy to those who gave so much for our country, and for those who are giving every day to our communities. We see you, we respect you, and we love you!”

